these stories are much more common than you think.

you see it every day and contrary to what many would have you believe, this is 1000% known and knowable.

ask any court or cop.

literally everyone knows this.

you don’t even need to look it up.

the psychotic rage loon who killed the innocent ukrainian woman on the train?

(warning, this is unpleasant)

yup, another frequent flyer.

his rap sheet goes back 14 years to 2011 and includes larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and threatening people. he served 5 years for armed robbery and then was arrested a couple months after getting out for assaulting his own sister.

he was free on zero bail on another charge at the time of the murder.

“Judge Teresa Stokes let career criminal DeCarlos Brown Jr out of jail on a written promise he would appear in court…”

he was going to court because he “called 911 after becoming upset with police officers who dismissed his claims of a "man-made material" implanted in his body controlling his actions.”

if i were making a list of reasons for “involuntary psych hold,” it would be hard to improve upon “history of violent crime” coupled with “actual, obvious psychosis.”

but here we are…

these are not accidents, they are choices.

the simple fact is that the whole “system” knows exactly who these people are.

there is nothing subtle or tricky about it.

by the time the typical murderer in the US kills someone, they have been arrested for astonishing numbers of felonies.

DC police chief, robert contee, claimed in 2023 that the average homicide suspect in DC had 11 prior arrests before committing a murder.

that’s quite a trail of bread crumbs to ignore. so why do we do so? why are such people still out on the streets?

the whole edifice of it is as destructive as it is absurd.

note the size of the “31 or more” bar. almost 5% of people being arrested have 31+ prior arrests.

how is it even possible to have a category like that?

how self-destructive does a society need to be in order to even have a category like that?

and the solution is actually easy because the problem seems big in terms of number of crimes, but it’s actually tiny in terms of the number of people committing them. they are serial offenders with always on recidivism who will not or cannot learn or change.

it’s the same all over the world.

the surge in US prison populations came when we emptied out and closed the mental hospitals and made forced institutionalization much harder to effect. this put mentally ill people on the streets. then they flooded the prisons.

as a result, the liberal-industrial complex likes to lament the large percentage of americans in prison, by when you combine “in prison” with “in mental institutions” you get about the same numbers all over the developed world. you have 1.5-2 percent of the population that simply cannot peacefully fend for themselves and live near others. (this gets A LOT worse when you import folks from some other parts of the world to the west)

you can spin it any way you like, but this group is going to wind up somewhere: in the loony bin, in prison, or on the streets, often drug addicted and committing crimes in wholesale quantity.

and trying to make this about race or “special class” because your eggs are scrambled wrong and mommy did not hold you enough is not humane for anyone.

the empathy dupes think this is “caring.”

it’s not.

and catch and release is a crime incubator.

i was speaking to one of my closest friends recently. she moved from california to the netherlands this year. she said this:

“I was called racist and a bigot this week for pointing out that the recent rapes and murder here were by Muslim asylum seekers. And then treated to hysteria. It was funny. Like covid, the retards announce themselves so unambiguously.”

i suspect you can see why we’re close.

but this is the impulse that’s killing us. ideas like “disparate impact” where if more people of group B wind up in jail vs group A it must be racism are killing us. it’s just wrong. crime is crime. violating rights is violating rights.

breach the social contract and run around unbound, no more protection for you.

the script flips to “protection from you.”

part of the social contract is making sure those bound by it are protected and when people show themselves through repeated actions to be incapable or respecting it, now a state of war exists.

we’re being told that we’re not allowed to do this by a bunch of self-hating, empathy for others but not for ourselves projectors howling about “ism” as cover for their own broken pathologies.

it’s just “the chart” over and over.

(yes, it’s real. homeland really posted this)

and the reason for this is that the people screaming “racist” are racists, howlingly, obsessively racist racists who, over and over say “we cannot hold group B to our standards” which is, of course, to say that they are inferior.

all this performative theater kid “anti-racism” is mascotism of the worst and vilest sort dancing around wearing the butchered skin suit of pluralism as though this is a thing for which to be congratulated.

they feel their own racism and mask it with baroque rules of tolerance and hairshirt public performance. it’s utterly ungenuine. it’s just externalized guilt fertilized by fecund self loathing.

they are literally the unfunny toon from roger rabit trying to murder the well adjusted ones.

they can never be color blind because they are color obsessed.

they hector you for seeing (and enjoying) race and racial humor.

then you look at their friend groups and they look like this.

it’s every bit as banal as it is stupid.

we know what works. it works easily and simply.

criminalize crime again.

bring back three strikes and mean it.

i do not care about drug possession or even dealing. leave that out. it made a mess last time and discredited the idea. those are crimes in which no one’s rights were violated and that are not even crimes under a basic social contract of free agency.

let’s focus on what matters:

if you commit 3 violent felonies or serious property crimes, you’re out.

prison for life.

charge criminals and prosecute them with alacrity. let’s make results immediate and durable.

let’s bring back serious cash bail and impose it. let’s deny it frequently for those who are deemed likely to commit more crimes while awaiting trial. that bar should bve verty high, not “so low you can trip over it on your way to commit another felony.”

the simple fact is that many of the career criminals and offenders understand nothing but this. endless catch and release where you mug and batter an old lady and are back on the streets the next day with a court case in the future that you’re going to ignore anyhow deters nothing. for many of these people, deterrence is not even possible. that requires sufficient mental health and intellect to understand consequences and ideas like “the conditional mood.” it requires a planning horizon longer that “right now.”

and we simply cannot live like this anymore.

i have no issue with the color of this man’s skin. but let’s hear him speak for a moment about the content of his character.

seriously, what are we supposed to do with this?

where does this man belong? interesting question, but “out on the streets” seems like perhaps it’s not the answer.

imagine being not only psychologically unsound enough to do and think these things, but to make a video of it while the police are seeking you and to post the fricking thing.

does cause and effect even exist in this mindscape?

but his final question is the right one:

“so what the f- y’all gonna do?”

what indeed.

being paralyzed out of being able to see this in basic terms by some hallucinatory funhouse mirror racial framework of privilege and unbound protection is not the answer.

people are people. you want rights? here are the responsibilities to respect the rights of others. can’t have one without the other.

this sort of pathology is not rare, btw. on puerto rico gangwits generate beefs on instagram and then dare each other to come to where they are (while announcing it) and have a gunfight.

it’s just an impossible set of mental modes and decision making for most people to map.

some folks are just not safe to have in circulation.

and they need to be removed.

that plan works. “broken windows” worked in new york. lojack basically put itself out of business in the 90’s because the core rings of car thieves were so rapidly caught that car theft dropped to near zero. san francico is seeing this right now with drone based enforcement on car break ins and retail theft.

and it’s working.

it always works.

you just need to do it.

as an investment case, the returns are staggering.

1-2% off the streets is the price for an 80-90% drop in crime.

i think we need to have a very serious discussion about more and more permissive standards on involuntary mental health commitment.

these people need to go somewhere and they cannot stay where civilization is.

either the criminals are imprisoned, or we all are.

there is nothing humane about the current system and sacrificing the general welfare and high trust aspects of a whole society to a few maladapted miscreants because becky from vassar gets the vapors and calls you racist if too many people of some type wind up behind bars is no basis for government. you’d be better off with strange women lying about in ponds distributing swords. at least that would have some order.

this strangely cultivated squeamishness and fear has led to the wholesale forgetting of incredibly obvious things and with such collective amnesia comes immediate societal breakdown.

you can see it in any city where an “open society” soros prosecutor takes over and where the judges and councils become criminal advocates instead of recognizing why social contracts exist.

there seems to be a massive misapprehension about how “prison is stigma and the people who are sent there come out and commit more crimes because if it.” remove the stigma, remove the criminality, goes this thinking. let’s rehabilitate instead of punish.

this is a truly special kind of wrong.

it’s bleeding hearts gushing arterial blood because they keep asking people to stab them.

the reality is that certain kinds of people commit crimes and they do it regardless, over and over, until someone stops them.

perhaps a few you can help, but the serious serial offender? not a chance.

and every single time that one of these people commits their “9th violent crime” our system has failed us. it failed the victims and left another trail of needless carnage and damaged, destroyed, or ended lives.

allowing that is a choice rooted in inversion where murderer is the victim here.

“let’s not stigmatize them” is a license to terrorize you.

it’s time to stop protecting the unbound and time to start protecting the civilizational social contract from them.

and if you seriously cannot, after a second violent or major property crime felony, manage to avoid committing a third what chance is there that you will resist your 4th or 5th or 50th?

basically none.

ignoring this is not empathy.

it’s suicide.

and this is clearly not working. and the 1990’s clearly were. so how about we stop playing this game and go back to the one we can win?

i think we’ve had about enough of stupid prizes.