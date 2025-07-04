because you don’t want to leave something like that until the last minute
and so it’s time to get loud
and declare your intent
about the things that are important.
a time to remember what we have won
and the things we nearly lost.
(it’s easy to forget that this was just a few years ago)
a time to ruminate on our founding principles
and the practices that got us here.
so ignore the haters
stay saucy
and don’t be a wuss
for now, as then:
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.
and the european mind will never comprehend this.
It is July 4th all over the world, but Independence Day in only one country. Happy Independence Day.
Important medical bulletin: Those who go forth with a fifth on the fourth, will have a hard time going forth on the fifth!😉🤷♂️