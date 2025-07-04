because you don’t want to leave something like that until the last minute

and so it’s time to get loud

and declare your intent

about the things that are important.

a time to remember what we have won

and the things we nearly lost.

(it’s easy to forget that this was just a few years ago)

a time to ruminate on our founding principles

and the practices that got us here.

so ignore the haters

stay saucy

and don’t be a wuss

god forbid a cat should have hobbies…

for now, as then:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

and the european mind will never comprehend this.