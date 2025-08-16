i dedicate this to memelords and sh!tposters everwhere and to aaron sorkin, who did nothing whatsoever to deserve this.

and to the haters: cry harder until you learn to laugh more. your life will be the better for it.

ahem.

colonel gato: i'll answer the question. you want answers?

the internet: i think i'm entitled to them.

colonel gato: you want answers?!

the internet: i want the truth!

colonel gato: you can't handle the truth!

son, we live in a world that has popinjay totalitarian nonsense, and that world needs to be defended by cats with memes. who's gonna do it? you? you, anonymous lurker or nameless coward? i have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. you weep for the soft men and their soft sensibilities, and you curse the end of cancel culture. you think that everything would be nice if everyone was just nice. you have that luxury. you have the luxury of not knowing what i know -- that offending a bunch of crybully frails and causing them existential anguish, while tragic to those of milquetoast sensibilities, probably saved society; and my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, saves civilizations.

you don't want the truth because deep down in places you don't talk about at parties, you want me meming people until they cry and then making memes about them crying -- you need me memeing people until they cry and then making memes about them crying.

we use words like "retard," "that’s gay," "toughen up, buttercup, the adults are speaking." we use these words as the backbone of a life spent defending something. you use them as a punch line.

i have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to anyone who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom of speech and thought and the rollback of incipient totalitarian joy theft that i provide and then questions the manner in which i provide it.

i would rather that you just said "thank you" and went on your way. otherwise, i suggest you pick up a subscription to midjourney and spend your sunday morning cyberbullying addleheaded politicians until they learn to fear the public square as nature intended. either way, i don't give a DAMN what you think you're entitled to!

damn right i ordered the meme red.

and so should you.