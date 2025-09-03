why are so many governments all over the west not only permitting but inviting things like this where muslims engage in street prayers right in front of the vatican in what can only be described as pure flex and provocation?

and yet at the same time, they arrest christians for praying silently in public?

whyare immigrants lured in with free housing and food while locals get nothing?

why would so many governments all make this same choice?

it’s really a very simple response to a demographic problem they face and one that will get steadily worse as the young are further pushed into incompatible camps.

imagine your liberal/leftist hegemony faces this:

and this

what would you do if your primary goal was to “stay in power”?

yup, you’d invite a vast dependent class who did not work and would not and could not assimilate. you’d use it to swamp the decline in your demographics and shore up the votes because you’re a one move look ahead player who thinks that being dependent upon you will secure the loyalty of your new constituents.

you’d make up a song and dance to paint a fool’s gold patina of reasonableness upon it.

then one day you’ll wake up with the leopards eating your face and wonder why you ever thought joining the “leopards eating people’s faces party” was going to protect you.

the price of being too stupid or ignorant to understand history is severe. mercenary armies rarely remain loyal once they are more powerful than the locals. they move in and take over instead.

and at that point, they are not looking for you to lead them.

in every city and state and nation, from minneapolis to rotherham and from paris to copenhagen, they’ll take over.

you paid them to.

(this is a pakistani immigrant to denmark berating the locals)

one line of argument is that the people cheer leading this are desperately power hungry or desperately stupid.

it’s a dying septuagenarian political dynasty refusing to relinquish power and looking for a last gasp smash and grab without concern about what they leave behind preying upon a group of over-indoctrinated soft headed soft children of soft times who have become so credulous that they say with sincerity things like “dictators would not be allowed under communism” (see 1.48 in video) as they espouse surety that utopia is just one 5 year plan away and that nothing before was real communism, pluralism, or whatever.

the other line of argument is that this is being done on purpose by a global WEF style elite or as stooges for china or others who seek to destroy the west as a high function entity and civilization in order to make for easy conquest and hegemony.

the two are not mutually exclusive.

fortunately, the solution is the same for both:

partition by incentive driven remigration.

it’s not as hard as it sounds and does not require the violence that many fear.

these invaders are not self supporting.

they lack jobs, income, and the ability to make it in the west.

shut off the spigot and remove their special class of “all the rights and none of the obligations” and they will beg to go home.

stop refusing to hold them to account.

place upon them the same standards as the rest of the west and allow that rest to defend itself and its civilization.

no more free stuff.

no more punch no punchbacks, just “the immigrant experience 1.0” of “this is hard, nobody is helping you, and if you cannot hack it and follow the rules, you cannot be here.”

are there good immigrants in the bunch? fine. let their cream rise and stand alone. it’s the rest of this moldering milk that we need to be rid of, the shiftless and angry military aged males without jobs or prospects and the legions of progeny overwhelming schools.

this is subsidized colonization and replacement for political advantage, but the whole of the attack hinges on subsidy.

all we have to do is find the will to remove it.

and the rest can be pure sam kinneson.

send them u-hauls. send them home.

people see this as cruel or heartless, but it’s not.

it’s atrocity avoidance.

mass de-migration/deportation to remove this flashpoint is the only reasonable, peaceful, and moderate option remaining.

the other option is the relentless savagery of blood and soil nationalism and war.

one side of this toxic relationship seems well aware of this.

and they are ready for the blood and the fight on western soil.

the agenda is not hidden.

it will not go away if you ignore it.

it will only grow if you appease it.

you might as well try to put out a fire with napalm.

ask yourself: how long can this go on before something breaks and the host societies organize around survival and war?

the FAFO curve in high trust societies is non linear.

you can fu*k around up to about a 4 and find out is maybe a 1. but at 5, suddenly find out ramps to 10 and if you fu*k around to 6, it goes to 40.

this is the highly organized, durable, and effective anger of the men who just wanted to be left alone.

if this force manifests as blood and soil nationalism (and pushed hard enough, it always will when the other option is erasure) rubicons get crossed because a suicide of old lives has occurred. the hate starts, the popular consciousness evolves to popular practice, and the atrocity mill of war commences.

at that point there is no “back” or “stop.” it cannot be controlled. each act of violence begets the next. once you cross that line, there are no other lines. your old life ends and you have beaten your ploughshares into swords that will not be put down until the land runs red.

this is not a civilizational paroxysm that we want to live through.

but it’s absolutely and with certainty what will happen, especially in europe, if our course is not changed.

it must be faced and if we want to see it resolved with any semblance of peace, we need to realize that this is not about race or diversity whining, it’s about culture, it’s about social contract.

you want to live “your way?”

great.

go do it somewhere else.

and let us both find peace.