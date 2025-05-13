bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1hEdited

This is exactly why resistance during the scamdemic was so challenging.

Although dissent was censored, that was not nearly as important as making dissent seem somehow improbable - and that was the most maddening aspect of the "groupthink" phenomenon.

More or less knew all this, but it's quite another when you add a "moral" or "superiority" component.

Real eye opener.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1h

"it becomes so intractable because you’re not even really arguing with people, you’re arguing with perceptive bias carefully grown and cultured by societal, political, and media sorting engines and rarified into unassailable confidence in tenets that are sheltered from any dissenting information."

You cannot reason with a demoralized person. NPC programming is strong. We are seeing a live experiment of this at Trump Derangement Substack, which is highly profitable: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/trump-derangement-substack-correspondents-dinner

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture