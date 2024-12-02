so, obviously, this tweet has not aged terribly well:

but neither will this AP headline because it’s just another example of old media water carrying by limited hangout. biden did not pardon hunter on “gun and tax charges.” he granted him full and unconditional pardon for ALL crimes dating back through the beginning of 2014, the year that hunter joined the burisma board bringing zero expertise and earning top dollar to peddle “the big guy’s” influence in ukraine and kick a little cash up to the fam.

AP makes the pardon sound small and specific, limited to minor charges around which some sympathy might accrue.

it’s not. it is absolutely and unequivocally general, applicable to any and all crimes committed.

and the media has a long history of uncritical support of the idea that biden is a man of high morals and character. and it was all partisan whitewash.

all of it.

one cannot help but be struck by the absolutely vivid display of true colors emerging. the bidens were, quite literally, a crime syndicate. they were profiteers and grifters. bill clinton pardoning half-bro roger pales in comparison to this. that was just drug use.

this is a sitting US president pardoning his son who was used as a go between to peddle the influence of the very man doing the pardoning. as VP and later as POTUS, biden has sold his influence to ukraine, ukrainian companies, china, and who knows who else. this pardon had nothing to do with taxes and guns, it was to head off what was about to come out now that the FBI, DOJ, and other 3 letter cadres of praetorian guards and secret police masquerading as “justice” and “intelligence” were coming under new management and new broom looked likely to sweep clean.

for there is much to hide and the current permanent state and its climbers and svengalis have grown not only fat, but careless and exposed. their reach exceeded that which can be hidden if they lost control of the institutions that have protected them and intimidated and attacked their enemies.

obviously, lots and lots of “connected” people have been above the law for many a long year. oppose them and you get SWATed for jaywalking and branded felon, mired in years of process as punishment even if you wind up exonerated. but this desperation went too far, the games got too overt, and now as the lights come on, the cockroaches scatter. because times they are a changing.

it’s been wild watching “the media” try to cast kash patel as “unqualified” to run the FBI. he’s probably the most qualified nominee in living memory. and that has team cockroach terrified.

kash knows how the game works and how to discern where bodies are buried and who put them there.

this is why biden is suddenly so desperate to shut off “investigate hunter” as an avenue of inquiry. it’s not about what’s already in the public sphere, it’s about what’s about to be.

it’s an interesting question: will the hunter pardon stave off a hunter investigation?

i don’t think it should.

to do so would set a VERY dangerous precedent whereby a sitting president can peddle his own influence through a third party, receive direct monetary compensation, and then with the stroke of a pen say “all gone” and be scott free.

that’s not an incentive set you want to leave lying around.

that makes the US president a cartel boss free from any and all accountability and empowered and encouraged to sell america down the river to whomever pays best. (it’s actually embarrassing how little the it took to buy a biden)

of course, it can still get worse:

if so, how have we not made a president into a king?

and why would every president from now until the end of america (a time whose arrival such a practice would certainly seem to hasten) not pardon themselves on their last day in office of all crimes committed prior even if just to escape the endless partisan lawfare that has now become a prevalent weapon?

this seems like an actual license to steal at national scale.

and so we return to gato’s first law:

like many parts of american society, the presidential pardon is a practice rooted in a time when society was considerably higher trust and more moral than today and abusing the system still carried moral opprobrium. it’s a power for reasonable, ethical people possessed of senses of shame, not for mobsters and crime syndicates. but as america has moved to a functionally fascist system of crony corporatism and political patronage as the inevitable outcome of “allowing politicians to determine that which is bough and sold” such virtue has evaporated replaced instead by an ethos of fief building turning increasingly to smash and grab as the doddering oldsters of the past regime age out and want to maximize the take of their final days.

the simple fact this this: no government possessed of such power may remain moral; it will grow ever more captured and corrupt. you can have decent government or big government, pick one. and it’s time we did. we stand with a once in a generation, perhaps a once in a century opportunity before us, a chance to dismantle the state, deracinate and disavow its ill usurped power, and return to the true intent and genius of our framers.

it’s pretty obvious where the road we have been on is leading so let us choose another. the greatest fear the state faces is that we the people will learn how little we need it and how much better off we are freed from its unaccountable attestations of benign dictatorship that increasingly mask nothing but grift.

the only path to a moral state is disassembling the state as currently instantiated.

the only road to a free people lies in taking back the power it took from we the people.

and the most important business plan in america today is this: