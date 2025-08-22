bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cg's avatar
cg
1h

Just wait 'till they figure out the whole jab thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1h

The only career path for the insane is in the Leftist orbit.

These people are crazy first, leftist 2nd.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture