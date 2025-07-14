bad cattitude

Mark Brody
10h

This debacle has for me gone so far beyond acceptability that I feel we have no choice but to play taps for our government. We in fact don't have a government. We have organized criminals telling us what to do, while they enrich themselves like Wild West bandits. If there ever was a beyond the pale transgression that crossed a line from which there can be no return, for me, this was it. Epstein will not rest in peace.

FreeFrench
11h

Until people understand that our governments are run by an unholy alliance between criminal mobs and the intelligence agencies, nothing that happens in the world makes any sense. Read Whitney Webb’s meticulously researched One Nation Under Blackmail or watch this excellent podcast with EM Burlingame, ex-US special ops and financial analyst, who explains what Epstein was really about. https://rumble.com/v6vun37-epstein-e.m.-burlingame-and-john-cullen-tpc-1782.html

