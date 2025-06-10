the song remains the same.

2020: "mostly peaceful protest"

2025: "a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn"

a major US TV network is literally saying "better not send police or troops or the situation here might get out of hand."

one might say, “but surely señor cat, this must be some sort of isolated incident of media malpractice and non-representative!”

well…

not even the soviets had to put up with this level of doublespeak and deliberate, demoralizing misrepresentation.

this is something altogether more absurd.

really pause for a moment and see the setup with fresh eyes:

ABC news is defending urban car arson aficionados on the basis that seeking to stop them might “turn volatile.”

the regime spokesmoppets repeat in parrot-speak lockstep that “the authorities have it under control.”

then you post a meme like this and the same people rage and call it inciting murder.

it’s not even politics anymore, just in group/out group rage from the selfsame projection partisans who set this stage and kindled this conflict.

they are being rage farmed into abuseful idiots by the same agencies and agents who contrived this mess to serve political purpose. it’s frankly getting pretty difficult not to use the words “overt societal attack.”

consider the frame here:

these riots are about ICE rounding up and deporting illegal aliens.

where did the aliens come from in such numbers?

they were brought.

the brandon administration funneled money into NGO’s that imported them by the millions handing out free stuff and free housing. they did it to swell voter rolls and to bloat census numbers in blue states to secure them greater numbers of electoral votes and house seats.

this was a hostile and illegal political act performed with federal money and when it was shut off, immigrant incursions dropped like a rock.

current illegal immigrant border encounters are down from ~200k/mo to 12,000.

but, obviously, this does not remove the ones who are here. there are 10’s of millions of them and as can be seen from LA, there’s going to be some real conflict around it.

and this too is political.

once more, team regime-libtard is standing with the worst people they can find. it’s just the next luigi or floyd or neely or karmelo.

it’s about to spread nationwide. the plans have already been laid. (june 14th looks like kickoff)

trump is once more president: let’s burn cities!

this sounds like a joke, but what if it’s not?

what if this too is perfectly and predictably political and that the same “gold brick” funded NGOs who have had so much unaccountable money lavished upon them in the final days of the brandonian regime that they remain highly funded anti-american militias are once more about to go active on our soil?

that’s a big claim and big claims require big evidence.

meet CHIRLA:

i know the word “marxist” gets trotted out a lot, perhaps even overmuch of late, but, well, let’s ask the PSL itself:

and ooh look who’s funding them:

why, it’s mostly california government and mostly lately.

it gets worse:

the PSL is tightly linked to the ANSWER coalition and has substantial financial overlap.

answer is, of course, funded by this charming gentleman who became a billionaire by pushing chinese propaganda and instigating violence. (he also funded the columbia protests)

this is just one example.

i’m sure we can find some soros in here too if we look.

none of this violence and occupation is “grass roots” it’s well-funded and equipped mercenary activism funded by a confluence of plundered US taxpayer money and foreign actors.

and they are gearing up for more than peaceful protest.

this mercenary mediate movement of professional poseur protest has a very specific and calculated MO.

they have whole sites and systems set up to arm then and teach them tactics.

none of this is an accident; the whole theater is designed to leave one’s foes with no good options and maximize media effect.

it works like this:

success lies in getting your opponent to react in ways for which you can vilify them. you act badly until they have try to stop you, then make them look bad for trying.

you provoke, then you make the story about them.

it’s all about mascots and putting vulnerable people in harm’s way in the most cynical and saccharine fashion possible. find a priest in sacraments, and old lady, a baby, and get them hurt.

now you’re making news!

the protests are not even about protesting. they’re about media. it’s theater kids making theater while using brownshirts for hire as extras. everything is optics and sets and costumes.

the center of these actions are paid performers, not protesters.

once you see this pattern, you realize it’s been everywhere for years. you basically can’t miss it. from occupy wall st to BLM to columbia to LA to sailboat greta with 5 boxes of animal crackers and a lukewarm la criox as aid to palestine, it’s all the same, exact publicity management technique.

and if you can control the media, this works really well.

but once alternate outlets emerge and trust is lost, it starts to play like lame reruns of a show that was never meaningful or even interesting in the first place.

and your true colors leak out.

it’s even worse when this tactic becomes foundational to governmental regimes.

groovy gavin floods the immigrant box, funds the protests, creates the dilemma, gets trump to react to stop the riots, then sues.

trump’s action is gavin’s action.

he’s playing to the audience that isn’t there: he’s seeking stature to anchor a presidential campaign.

and every ounce of this is bullshit.

it is indeed a “manufactured crisis” but one manufactured by newsom. he funded it. when you have a sitting governor funding car burning anti-law rebels, that’s a helluva dilemma for a president.

do nothing and you are weak. put down the unrest and you risk looking like the authoritarian they have been pre-bunking you as for a year.

you threaten the people with your hired thugs then make the story about how evil it would be to stop you.

and trump would do well to realize that the point here is to create dilemma and optics. putting this down is vital and framing like “if you’re not going to protect the people of california, i will” will work well, but threatening to arrest gavin, while it plays to the base, is too hyperbolic for the center without a very specific charge that seems nowhere in evidence.

that’s the soundbite trump needs to keep away from.

the killshot line would be:

"what would you have me do gavin? leave the people of califorina defenseless against the radicals you funded?”

make him defend his actions and hang the dilemma back on him.

move the frame to “why did you fund this?”

this is a perception war.

there is no principle here, just politics, no civilization, just calculation.

this is the very same gavin who in 2024 screamed for national guard troops to control the border now seeking to sue trump for trying to put down state funded riots and protests against sending home the people he claimed to want to keep out in the first place.

he’s not alone.

it’s past cynical and into surreal.

you seriously cannot make this up.

it’s also not working.

handled well, this issue is a massive loser for gavin and bern-unit and a huge winner for trump.

people remember the impotence and fear of the BLM riots.

no one but the radicals wants to go back to that and the radicals are small in number and just not that relevant anymore.

sympathy for them has waned and the fear of calling them out is past.

this marxist/leftist media junta is a spent force.

they can riot, but they cannot sustain because unlike last time, the center is not with them, not even tacitly.

the legacy media has been effaced by the reputation economy and the abilene paradox of thinking that all the neighbors support peaceful arson and cultural collapse so you have to stay quiet and pretend to be on board and maybe virtue signal with a mexcian flag in your twitter bio has broken.

i spoke during the campaign about how the reaction to “they’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats” was evidence of deep, unexpressed opinion. (piece HERE)

the outpouring of emotion and engagement over a seemingly small issue was telling.

it was a proxy, an excuse, a safe space to speak their truth.

people who felt unable to speak in defense of themselves or even their kids rose to defend their pets and say the things they had long wanted to say but felt unable to.

illegal immigration, cultural disruption, and rising safety threats were not small issues. they were big issues that had been forbidden as a topic and that found an acceptable outlet in defense of pets because wick’s law rules the internet and trumps all others.

someone harms an animal, and suddenly you can say what you previously could not.

it showed us america’s real, uncensored mood.

there is a deep, simmering resentment against all this cultural colonization and subjugation by invading ideas.

people want the society they grew up in.

low trust culture is out. high trust is back in vogue and americans want america back.

it’s not xenophobic to say “you’re wrecking my house, you need to leave.”

it’s just basic sense.

and being called “racist” for wanting to say so does not really change anyone’s mind. it just pisses them off.

immigration reversal is not a “right wing” issue. it has very broad appeal and the libtardians and their proxy war false flag soldiers are miscalculating badly here.

they have no idea how unpopular they are.

this action is not going to make gavin, bern-dog, the sons of singham et al look sympathetic. it’s going to make them look like vichy supporters of civilizational dissolution.

media rules for radicals has become a tired retread and the ever shriller and less relevant left is too busy trying to figure out which horrendous wuss to trot out to “reach young men” next to really get behind this one.

most of them secretly agree anyhow.

there is no support left. people are just plain exhausted with this.

cultural colonization fatigue is real and no one feels like they have to pretend anymore.

it’s OK to walk away.

remember that time they shipped immigrants to martha's vineyard and MV shipped them out the next day?

“thank you for your 18 hours of cultural enrichment! we'll never forget you! don't let the door hit you on the way out! "

this has gone nationwide.

they have lost even the “i support open borders, just not my borders” crowd.

this potemkin pity party is no longer even sucking in mackensie from menemsha.

"meowsländer raus” is about to be the summer hit.

people are just plain tired of these radical games played for punitive political purpose.

and they are ready for real solutions.