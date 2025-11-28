as many of you likely saw, a couple of national guard members were shot in DC two days ago, as of this writing, one killed, one clinging to life in hospital. to describe the attack as “senseless” seems woefully inadequate. the whole thing carries such a stench of “how in hell could this happen here?” as to warrant some serious and pointy questions about a set of practices extending far past this one incident and near certain to precipitate others.

first, what happened:

an afghan man, rahmanullah lakanwal, who came to the US in 2021 as a part of the large-scale and nearly indiscrimiate “operation allies welcome” program that pulled ~124,000 afghans out as a part of the poorly executed US withdrawal from that particular quagmire, plunking about 80,000 of them in the US, seems to have traveled from washington state where he was settled to washington DC.

once there, for reasons not yet known, he attacked and killed two national guard members who were patroling DC as a part of the surge of forces that has been there for several months in an attempt to get a handle on DC crime. this occured a couple blocks from the white house in broad daylight at 2.15 PM. unprovoked and without warning, he simply approached them and shot one in the head at close range using a revolver he brought with him. he siezed the service weapon of his first victim and used it to shoot the second.

it’s wild events and the backstory is the stuff of bourne movies.

rahmanullah was an afghan special forces unit leader who worked with the US military and the CIA.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national originally from Khost province, had a history of close collaboration with U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan. He served for about 10 years in the Afghan National Army, leading a unit of Afghan special forces in the south of the country, where he worked directly alongside U.S. Special Forces and British troops. Additionally, he was part of a partner force in Kandahar that collaborated with the CIA and other U.S. government entities until the American withdrawal in August 2021. Following the Taliban takeover, Lakanwal fled Afghanistan amid the chaos and was among the Afghans evacuated under humanitarian programs.

you can spin this about 70 different ways and honestly, the fact that lakanwal is still alive is surprising given the circumstances.

this is a nightmare fuel kind of situation and everyone is going to push to use it politically.

media response has been, unfortunately, exactly what you would suspect.

meet jane, staff writer for the new yorker and author of a doubtless scintillating book about the “billionaires behind the rise of the radical right.”

she seems an apt exemplar of this new breed of dirty water carrier.

and this is an especially vile framing and one not chosen by accident.

jane is, in fact, a radical herself and is playing by those rules:

vilify, other, project, provoke, then blame. attack then make the story about the violence of self-defense, over and over, nested like marxism matryoshka dolls, fractally self-similar at every scale right down to the quantum level.

let’s look:

i will never cease to marvel at how the leftist media industrial complex seems able to frame every outrage committed by themselves of their allies or mascots as “just some unfortunate thing that happened” and of how their adherents stand ever eager to believe and amplify them.

this is the equivalent of blaming the girl on the train for attracting the crazy guy with the knife because “she shouldn’t dress like that” or “she should have paid more attention” and somehow there is always an unending cadre of the credulous lined up to engage in the next round of inversion-driven rage farming.

“well, they shuddna been there! that crazy afghan was going to cross the whole country and kill someone! they should not have gotten in revolver range!” obviously, that’s not much of a basis for cause effect analysis, much less morality, but i fear this is kind of the point.

i mean, what’s the alternative? “using national guard to pick up litter is so provocative that people will come for 1000’s of miles to kill them?” seriously?

but of course, that’s basically exactly where the news goes on this.

i literally could not believe that MSNBC would frame this as “some americans might object… so apparently this shooting happened.”

but here it is:

this makes “mistakes were made” look tame in comparison.

the dishonesty is staggering.

they make it sound like having national guard standing on corners is akin to their playing in traffic so it’s their fault if they get hit by a car. of course some rando was just going to cross the country so he could walk up and shoot them.

happens every day, right? shame those guardmen weren’t more careful. lesson learned i guess…

it beggars belief.

the killer wasn’t even american.

the lies are the whole of the fabric. there are no other fibers.

and they know they’re doing this. like the killing itself, it’s not like this outrageous portrayal is some sort of accident.

this is tribe-on-tribe war.

it’s just amazing how warped what passes for morality in this group has become.

many seem bereft of thought altogether, a mindless NPC mob ever ready to be on the wrong side of history, ethics, and, increasingly facts.

it’s all “vibe radicalism” where you start with the inchoate rage and anger against specific groups that has been installed as the axis mundi of overspun minds and then literally invent an entire universe from whole cloth every time you see some new situation.

it’s reality breakage. and again, i fear this is not an accident. it’s a potent brainwashing tactic and like the 20 people standing in the audience after 2 minutes of patter from the stage hypnotist, we’re really starting to see who has fallen into trance.

it’s some deep hijacking of a nurture instinct.

the violent aggressor is always the victim. the crime is always that someone let themselves be harmed or defended themselves against attack.

it’s just wild. there is no objective standard, no right or wrong, just my tribe and your tribe and my tribe is always right and yours always caused this.

this narrative is suddenly all over twitter:

it’s just one guy! you can’t blame everyone!

but you kind of can.

at a certain point, statistics are statistics and this is not happenstance. when you bring in large groups and they time and time again commit crimes at outlandish rates, attack others, engage in violence, and rob your social systems blind, past a point only a fool fails to notice.

it’s been astonishing to watch the somalis plunder the systems of once high-trust minneapolis. covid, PPP, food bank, now fake autism, they just keep finding ways to defraud hundreds of millions out of every public program they get near. it’s systematic and deliberate.

and it’s not an isolated outcome.

to ignore outcomes like this and like “huge numbers of these immigrants do not work, do not assimilate, live off the state, and are demolishing schools and other social institutions” takes a severe form of willful blindness.

“62% are convicted of a violent crime by age 30.” you can’t miss that unless you’re trying to. and i suspect many of the globalists and NGO’s pushing this “they didn’t do nuffin’” narrative are, indeed, trying to. it’s why they so rapidly devolve to howling “racist” and “phobic” at anyone who points this out.

it’s just this meme, over and over.

and it’s gotten awfully threadbare, especially from the people who keep backing up the shark truck.

there is purpose to this. folks like soros and soros junior with his new terrifying alignment to the clinton clan and the other davosian plotters are seeking to use the once successful immigration policies of the west as a trojan horse to demolish it and tear its institutions to pieces.

they flood you with low-trust, high-violence, high-criminality people from a non-integrateable culture, call it “diversity,” and then no only undo your own police and justice systems to make it impossible to hold such people to account, but actually turn them upon the citizenry such that getting a beating or a rape from an immigrant gang draws little response but making a meme about it lands you with cops at your house.

nothing about this is an accident.

it’s a stochastic attack. you establish a set of probabilities by creating dangerous situations, and then you just wait for the inevitable bad numbers to come up on the dice. exactly what will happen, where, and by whom is not known. you don’t need to know. if you release a bunch of unfed jackals in a kindergarten, where, when, and whom they attack cannot be predicted. but the fact that something bad is coming soon is pretty much assured, especially if you keep telling everyone they need to be respectful of the nice puppies while they adapt to our ways.

this is a longstanding marxist/radical tactic of provoke then make the story about the response. i suspect it’s a big part of why so many of them (including and especially soros and his open society nightmare machine) are so ostentatiously pro crime. it’s why they seek to legalize stealing, ban guns, criminalize self-defense, and allow the depredations of some groups upon others, but never the obverse. they have chosen a society and a system they wish to destroy and anyone dealing it damage gets their approval and protection and anyone seeking to protect it is the bad guy.

they dump sharks in your pool then declare them a protected species and call you “sharkphobic” if you try to get out of the water.

shoplifters and flash mob theft gangs are the poor victims. rapists are “confused by the new culture.” murderers are “not well.” sorry, the system can put up millions of illegals in free housing and give them free healthcare, but it lacks the resources to hold obviously violent criminals in custody pending trial in order to keep them from lighting girls on fire.

the lies are becoming so outlandish that they are simply unable to hold cohesion.

and the focus of all of them seems bent to one purpose:

it does not matter if the sharks are home grown or imported, anyone trying to take them out of the pool is racist, phobic, and cruel.

the poor elasmobranchii are the victims here, stop whining about getting bitten.

i’m gobsmacked by the blatancy of it.

once, as a poorer and far less technologically advanced nation, we had the ability to manage all of this and more.

the loss of this capacity is not happenstance, it’s a choice.

we understood that most crime in the west was committed by a small number of people and that they needed to be kept away from everyone else because nothing was going to stop them. europe understood this too. people make a big deal out of “US incarceration rates” but what really spiked that was closing the mental hospitals and ending involuntary psych holds in the US. this spread the problem to the streets and it wound up in the jails. europe kept doing invol-psych holds. add up prison and locked mental ward populations as one figure and europe looks a lot like the US as a percentage. in western culture, there are simply about 2% of people you cannot trust around everyone else. they are too damaged, mentally ill, or incapable of self-control or self-regulation. they will never play nice with the others. and one way or another, you need to remove them or you get crime, mayhem, murder, and all manner of other problems like homeless drug addicts living under overpasses and losing arguments with parking meters and breaking into cars.

and you can like this fact or not, but it does not change: there are parts of the world where people like this are FAR more common than they are here. it is, in fact, why those parts of the world tend to be such awful places. somalia and haiti and syria are lovely pieces of land. people are not fleeing the terrain.

we once understood not to allow low-trust high-aggression lunatics in from overseas in wholesale quantities and to laugh ideas like “well some of them are nice” and “not all tigersharks” out of the room.

but the flood of the unvetted and unsuited has been endemic and deliberate. these groups cannot assimilate and would not wish to if they could. this is especially true of islam, a religion and culture neither suited nor inclined to coexistence among the west. i routinely ask: name three countries in the last 200 years where a large influx of islam has made the country better. i get crickets then howls of “islamophobia!” from the very people islam is itching to destroy (women, homosexuals, progressives, etc)

the money little georgie soros dumped into deluding the wannabe university radicals has been well spent and it’s just astonishing how far this rot goes.

none of this is normal and none of it should be normalized. it’s civilizational strychnine being peddled as health food. and it gets worse the longer you let it run. and past a point it’s political polonium.

i’m quite pro-immigration, but not like this.

america was founded on immigration and thrived on it.

we did so by being a beacon, a frontier, a hope.

to us we drew the best and brightest of the world and built a civilization of exceptionalism.

and this is not that.

this is the opposite, the antithesis of excellence, the destruction of flourishing.

those who came here knowing life would be hard but wanting to assimilate and drive the idea of america forward were part of our superpower, our culture of american dream. but floods of those uninterested in assimilation, seeking not melting pot but cultural conquest with a side order of grift, taking, and violence are not that.

and again, none of this flood, especially the 4 years under brandon, is an accident. it’s just the next line of “provoke then make self-defense out to be violence.”

once you flood 10’s of millions of non-integratable immigrants into america, many of whom are gang members, violent people emptied from foreign prisons, political radicals, and whatever other anti-social or culturally incompatible mess could be lured with “free stuff equal to multiples of what you had at home, here’s a plane ticket,” the situation becomes impossible.

you have so much bad in amongst and contaminating that which possibly could have been good that ideas like “well let’s sort it out case by case” become impossible. you simply cannot do that 20 million times. it literally cannot be done. not even just for the violent criminals.

and again, the creation of this impossible hobson’s choice zugzwang devoid of non-awful alternatives is not an accident. it’s a classic “hang your enemy on the horns of a dilemma” tactic.

once in the mess, the only path is either:

accept the invasion and give up

or to go broad brush and start wholesale deportation and benefits/participation denial including and especially health care to cause enough fear that people start to self-remove in large numbers. you cannot arrest and deport 20 million people. they need to want to leave.

as a chess move, it’s a nasty fork. there is no good answer, only different kinds of problem. all the howling and allegedly “grass roots” protests with paid professionals and materiel against ICE was the plan all along. it’s the next move into destabilization and all of a piece with the sudden emergence of “refuse unlawful orders” movement of captured congress critters pretending this is about venezuela when it’s really about urban order.

these are the classic marxist incursionista strategies. it’s also CIA playbook 101. it worries me just what the venn intersect of activism is here.

i do not claim to know.

but one thing seems sure: it’s all pro-criminality and lawlessness, a seeming attempt to create situations so intolerable and riddled with crime and outrageous behavior that it swamps systems.

as i have discussed before, this is how marxist assault begets authoritarian response. it essentially closes off all other avenues of effective action for high-agency people and eventually the dam breaks and the “men who just wanted to be left alone” cross a rubicon that cannot be easily uncrossed and destroy those who sought to destroy them.

this is where i think the fundamental miscalculation of the current american left lies. they think “trump is literally hitler.” he’s not. trump is the soft option, the last, easy, centrist path. block that and that’s how you give rise to “the american pinochet” or a bukele.

and make no mistake, that can and will happen.

if you force high-agency people who want to live in the ordered emergent peace of a high-function social contract to choose between the rights of criminals and the safety of and opportunity for their children, that choice can only ever go one way and if you create a situation so intractable that only jackboots, authoritarianism, and throwing marxists out of helicopters can fix it, that is exactly what you’ll get.

every. damn. time.

i really hope the left has the sense to back off of this, but i doubt they do. i suspect we get gridlock in DC after the house or senate are lost in midterms. trump’s support amongst his own one time alliance seems to be fracturing and the coming economic issues will rip it open.

this will set up a serious fight for the heart of the GOP in 2028 and i doubt the vichy appeasement right of deficits, endless debt burn, and the go along to get along of cultural surrender will fare well.

i have real concerns that all the squawking heads shrilling about “the rise of the radical right” are going to be the exact thing that conjures it into existence.

history does not repeat, but it sure does rhyme…