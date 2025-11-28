bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No name here's avatar
No name here
21h

Sarah Beckstrom, one of the murdered National Guard, *volunteered* to work so that others would not have to over the holiday. Saying she was picking up trash is really fucking gross, even for the media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 replies
Gavin Don't Surf's avatar
Gavin Don't Surf
21h

awesome accurate post El Gato Malo 💯 ty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
311 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture