4 years today, an itinerant kitten walked in the doors of substack and in the fine tradition of “the feline delivery system” simply decided “i live here now” and moved in.

“i’m not sure we’re really looking for a cat,” said substack. “tough luck, you have one,” said the kitten.

and so it began.

give me your tired, your decatformed yearning to write free…

said kitten had been having a rough time having been rudely and without explanation turfed out of his home on twitter seemingly as one of the first acts of the hench-people of the brandon administration who had taken office just days earlier. the war on the covid dissidents and for editorial control of the social media medium had kicked off in earnest.

i fled to newly founded parler and began to rebuild. no dice. to cite my seminal substack:

parler “was gang-tackled off the internet through a savage collusion of apple, google, amazon, and others. they barred parler from app stores, kicked them off the AWS servers with one day of notice, and demanded that service providers, from email services to lawyers, drop them or get blacklisted. it was a concerted attack to prevent political and personal expression and keep “the conversation” within the confines of spaces the reigning technocracy can moderate and shape.”

the world is full of origin stories and unplanned confluences. this was a part of mine. this was the time when the permanent state DBA “public safety” really started to show itself and could no longer be disbelieved even if you sort of squinted and didn’t look too hard at it.

now it was in your face.

this was unapologetic, air horn during vatican vespers kind of intrusion and the whole shape of the public private propaganda partnership “for your own good and protection” was laid plain as it rose fearless from the shadows seemingly seeking pride of place in the american mediasphere.

it was a bleak and depressing time. it felt like we were losing on every front and that nothing was going to hold.

but hope, it springs eternal.

and hope landed here.

i haz a dream

march 28th 2021:

577 feline fanciers signed up, and team toxo began. the rest, as they say, has been history.

today we stand over 94,000 strong.

i have no idea where all you people came from, but i like to think i understand something of why. we came seeking community. we came to break the abilene paradox, to win at werewolf by getting the villagers organized and aware of the wolves. we came because the narrative was false, weaponized against us, and it needed to change. we came to exert pressure. we came to rise.

and the rest, as they say, has been history.

so much has changed. so much has been achieved, so much has been won. the networks that arose from the tyranny of the times covidian and the blatancy of their totalitarian overreach changed everything. hubris called down nemesis and nemesis laid an entire american political movement low.

those who were threatened and cast from their jobs, careers, tenure, publication are now ascendant and possessed of the true authority that can only come from having played, at great personal risk and cost, the dissident, from having spoken truth to power and won.

these are rare times, heady times, a thing we will all likely only feel once in our lifetimes.

these are the winds of change, the winds we help to make, the change we so devoutly desired and for which we advocated when few others would.

that which the sorting hat has sorted may never be undone.

and now begins a new history.

if you would understand how far we have come, consider this:

if in 2021 i had told you

elon musk will buy twitter and set it free

trump will win the presidency again

jay bhattacharya will be the head of NIH and marty makary the head of FDA

that fauci and collins and birx would all be cast out and that everyone would know they made the virus and that they lied

that RFK would be heading HHS and DOGE arisen laying siege to the swamp things with hordes of hyper-competent high agency autists

that CNN and MSNBC would be reeling and likely to fail and that bezos and washpo and zuckerbot would be turning (at least publicly) libertarian.

that DEI and woke would be on the run and fighting desperate rear-guard actions doomed to fail.

no one would have believed me. you’d be asking me what i was lacing my ‘nip with.

but all of this and more has come to pass.

it has come to pass because we won the hearts and minds, pulled down the age of credentialed one-to-many informational aristocracy and replaced it with an economy of reputation and of honor.

on christmas day 2022, elon (at the behest of jay bhattacharya, to whom i will be eternally grateful) gave me back my twitter account.

i know that some at the time were worried that this would mean i was leaving substack, but that’s never going to happen. twitter, now X, is great. it’s the arena, the food fight, the agora. i belong there.

but substack is home.

this is my heart. this is the academy, the long form slow thinking that elicits the deeper thoughts. i go to X to argue and to clown politicians. (and lord knows they need clowning) i come here to dream and to pull pieces together into such patterns as seem sound. had they never forced me from twitter, i might never have discovered my love for and the potential of long-form. funny old world. when you whack a mole, you never know just what it’s going to cause to pop up or where…

if you had not committed great sins, the internet would not have sent a punishment such as me upon you

i literally have no idea how many substacks i have written in 4 years and would probably be embarrassed to learn the number but each has been some small labor of love, missives that needed expression, thoughts seeking a way out and a grounding to some base reality, a way to codify and organize, a way to learn.

4 years is a helluva long time.

we’ve been through a lot together you and i.

and i still find joy in it.

this is my happy place.

in a time of great doubt, the final meme of my very first stack was this:

“el gato malo, 3/28/21”

and i think we’ve made a pretty good start.

and still, the best is yet to come.

LFG.