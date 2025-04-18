i had been wondering about the odd uptick in “claims the covid vaxx saved lives” and the “we did the best we could with what we knew” justification over the last week or two.

now we know.

the white house just blew the war trumpets on the covid conspirators.

oh man do i hope that this is what it looks like…

i have not yet been through this in detail, but in the interest of “let’s get many eyes on it ASAP,” you guys need to go check out whitehouse.gov right now.

this is quite a seismic changing of the guard.

and after what we all endured in the time covdian and the corrupt “public health” agencies, even if this is not new news to those of discerning cattitudes, it’s still a moment to savor and a sign of how far we have come.

let’s see what’s on the menu:

well, that’s an interesting start

and then they have a go right at teflon tony:

among others

there is (super long) video

and fun for the whole family

and as you can imagine, some topics near and dear to by black little feline heart.

and there is a link to the 500 page house subcommittee report.

lots to work through and many to work on.

tony baloney may have gotten a pass (assuming a pre-emptive pardon holds, which is a questionable idea) but the rest of the rogues did not.

collins, debbie “the scarf” birx, daszak, baric, health hobbit hotez, and many others at FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, EHA, CIA, CISA and who knows how many NGOs and other shady government funded orgs who sought to silence so many of us.

as these networks roll up, the role of china, the WEF, the brandon administration, gates, the WHO, and an absolute laundry list of alleged academics is going to come out.

and won’t that be fun?

time to dig and to hold to account.

so here we go again.

as ever, proud to have stood with so many of you on rational ground.

i have neither forgotten nor forgiven those who did this, only become more adamant in my desire to ensure that they may never do it again.

time to finish the work.