back in the misty long ago of “2023” certain internet felines were opining about the impending demise of the magic word cult.

the message was simple:

“until this unified edifice started showing cracks, it was very successful in essentially acting like an abusive spouse: coercion, intimidation, physical and emotional abuse, projection, making you feel unsafe while blaming it on you for making them feel unsafe, gaslighting, and endlessly doing to you exactly what they claim you are doing to them and claiming victim status so that when they attack you it’s “see what you made me do?””

the essence is always here: speech.

you may not be allowed to have it. no little boys may be tolerated to gaze upon the emperor and declare him naked because once that starts, there is no stopping it.

cancel culture is the deliberate infliction of an abilene paradox, the convincing of a majority that they are a minority that must, for personal safety and acceptance, self-censor to avoid attack. because no one speaks, no one learns that they are not alone. all they hear are the ragings of the minority endlessly amplified and echoed, the lie becomes the signal, the truth gets stomped out the minute it utters a peep. ad hominem and vilification and accusation supplant discourse. no issue may be engaged upon its merits because the crybullies know that the merits are a loser. so they call you racist, sexist, phobic, bigoted, fascist, reactionary, cruel, and any other epithets they can get to stick.

this is the big lie and “it’s just words” is the biggest lie of all. again, borrowing from 2023, take it from your kitty godmother:

”anyone who disagrees with me is evil. failure to accept every baroque and implausible tenet of my world view is intolerance and cannot be tolerated. nothing may be called by its name because truth is immoral and illiberal.”

it’s wild stuff.

it worked for a long time.

this is the power of the cancel culture war in all its struggle session purity signaling used to mask and lionize cluster B viciousness and nastypants self-aggrandizement to elevate a crybully cadre to power and grant it dominion over the fearful.

but it only works as a totalitarian system. it must be complete. once it starts to leak, it’s over for two simple reasons:

most people hate this and always did and as soon as they realize that most other people hate it too, the false consensus rapidly unravels

the fear ends because the fear was rooted in the illusion of alienation.

it ceases to be cool or edgy or progressive to espouse the doctrines of the wokester warlord. it becomes obviously and visibly oppressive, banal, and rapidly just plain stupid. the overton widow moves, the words that shut down debate become badges of honor, and the cancel culturistsas commit rapidly accelerating social suicide as the single tone from their one note flute strikes those forced to listen to its endless shrillery as increasing discordant and dishonest.

no one acquiesced from belief, only from fear.

courage and fellowship destroy this.

the gaslights drop and that which stood as the feared moral bolshevik edifice devolves to “colicky baby clownworld.” it happens quickly because everyone already knew this, they just felt unable to say so. they felt alone. but as the majority discovers once more that it is, in fact, the majority and that indeed up is up and not down and that down is not sideways, a wonderful thing occurs:

cancel culture inverts.

it goes to war upon itself.

and new truths and new icons arise.

the simple fact is that “men who tuck” playing women’s sports is grossly unfair and grossly unpopular. it’s a bunch of mentally ill dudes looking to pick on girls. for a female athlete to stand up and say “womens sports are for women” should hardly be controversial. under 14 boys beat the US national womens team in soccer. swimming, track, volleyballs, softball, it’s been a litany of unfair competition wrecking the lives and hopes of girls and women who want to play sports and have them be sporting. it’s like letting a grizzly bear wrestle the unlimited class at the olympics and doing this to appease the one endlessly demanding dude who says that “lady boners” in the swim team shower room are totally normal and that you need to accept it is absurdity and atrocity. yeah, yeah, i get the irony that the women who forced their way into every male space from clubs to schools to boy scouts are now having men pretending to be women force themselves into theirs using the same pretexts, but two wrongs do not make a right. instead, how about we start considering allowing people to define their own spaces as they prefer as genuine free association and stop forcing anything on anyone instead?

yeah.

what’s fascinating about these topics is that they are 75% kind of issues with 3/4 of americans not wanting biological men in women’s sports. this wild and widespread imposition is and always was incredibly unpopular. the success it had in taking over was testament to just how powerful a cancel culture can be. everyone was afraid to speak. but boy is THAT over.

the simple fact is that simple truth and common sense is popular.

sophie has become pretty much the only thing that anyone likes about the woke as a joke WNBA. she’s become an icon in her own right and every time they try to stop it, it just grows bigger. i hope she runs for office. “senator sophie” would be legit.

once the illusion of the preference falsification bubble pops, there is no way back into it. the majority that suffered through the struggle sessions has no interest in a reprise.

“despite” is the wrong word here. “because of” is likely more apt. people follow courage and truth. the left is allowing sophie to reveal hers.

and “the left” simply do not get it.

it’s hilarious watching the one time storm trooper one trick ponies keep going back to the only well they know.

they just keep accusing and name calling to avoid any real debate.

they know no other way and will keep this up until their pronouns become “long, gone.”



they are setting themselves on fire while trying to burn you.

and they know full well that they are losing. you can see it in the way they act.

this is pure DARVO: “men who seek to bully women in sports are the victims here. when we assault you and take what’s yours, it’s virtue and tolerance, if you defend yourself, it’s hatred, and certainly, let’s never allow the big question of “maybe some of these people are marginalized for a reason” to be asked.”

it’s just wild watching women side with men who want to abuse women.

this is broken brain grandstanding and virtue signalling elevated to identity.

the pathology smokes off of it.

but here’s the fun bit:

where once these people could count on support and the suppression of dissent, now they live in fear. miss “edgy and bold” is not allowing comments. it’s obvious why. she’d get dragged and she knows it. she’s demanding to be the only one speaking by not allowing response.

this is happening all over the internet and the real world as well.

so many suppressed voices are rising. trans, DEI, woke, covid, immigration, crime, islam, education, marxist long marches, it’s all back on the table.

whatever one believes on any of these topics, perhaps we can all agree on one thing:

those who seek to stifle debate through cancel culture, censorship, and supplant discourse with personal attack are never the good guys. they are neither useful nor moral. they are suppressors and oppressors.

you can see states all over the world trying to find ways to crack down to prop up the ugly walls of their moral facades, but it’s all falling apart. icon after icon will rise because it’s what people want. criminalizing free thought and free speech will engender ever greater backlash as the sensible majority is driven to greater and greater levels of self-recognition.

the enemy knows no better. they will keep doubling and tripling down on this mistake and fueling the fire.

and they will lose. the trickles are becomeing floods.

there’s no stopping that now.

the minute it became OK to criticize these regimes of ideological tyranny, the regimes began to fall.

and mockery is a potent weapon to which they have no response.

the war for society is waged first and foremost in the hearts and minds.

just be yourselves.

turn up the volume.