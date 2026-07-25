bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1d

Someone pointed out

"Only the weakest men compete in women sports, and only the weakest minds support them."

The reality that so many supported them speaks to how effective the mind control of cancel culture was/is and how unprepared society was when it rolled through. Alas I don't think it's over, gato, the devil never sleeps, he's just regrouping and learning from the failures.

Enjoy the calm before the next storm.

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Karloff's avatar
Karloff
1d

Didn't a very wise Cat once say, "Meme them until they cry, then meme them for crying."

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3 replies by el gato malo and others
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