bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
15h

Who would mate with that?? She’s does not need to worry about “reproductive rights” at all. Alcoholism maybe. Delusional thinking certainly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Doug Young's avatar
Doug Young
15h

This is a true "Turning Point". The silent majority at least isn't silent online. RIP Charlie, who did it in public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies by el gato malo and others
289 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture