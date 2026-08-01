peruvian strongman oscar benavides famously said “for my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.”

once, such a thing might have provided a succinct summation of the practice of privilege in its literal sense of “private law.” there were laws for the aristocrats and others for the commoners and still others for non-citizens and slaves.

such ideas date back to time out of mind before stone was placed upon stone in giza and stood as absolute expectation and norm in most of the world until quite recently (and pertain in many parts of the world even today). the idea that “all people should be equal under the law” was a radical alteration to social order, a repudiation of the divine right of kings and aristocrats and their monopolies on property and on violence. the literal idea that land could be owned by a commoner was an astonishing upheaveal of established orders. it was also the freeing move that allowed for the west to rise and flourish and prosper, unlocking its vast human potential. one might think that people would be happy about this and cherish and protect this most foundational idea that serves as cornerstone to civilizations of liberty and plenty.

lol.

you must be new here.

it seems to me that there are always groups that seek to be the aristocracy and who demand their privilege by divine right restored. the problem is that there is no longer sufficient western beleif in ideas such as “god made me king so do what i say” nor for “we are your betters and should have our own law different from your law.”

“equal before the law” stuck as a codification and the days of “lord farfinfarf may carry a blade and use it against any grubby commoner who impugns his honor but any commoner so carrying shall be put to death” are (at least in the west) just plain gone. so what is an aspiring aristocrat to do?

such would-be gentry face several challenges:

they must have one codified set of laws for everyone like benavides they want them applied to some and not to others and they themselves cannot be seen to be the ones doing this lest they not only have to get their own hands dirty but also wind up being the ones dragged to the scaffold on guillotine day

and the way to do this is to use proxies to assert your privilege, scapegoats to deflect the blame and arouse the populace against itself, chaos and threat to keep the demos fearful and clamorous for authority, and an unrelenting attack on the idea of the social norms of equal application of justice by perverting the basic concept of what is just.

this boils down to two very simple and cost effective techniques:

the law is not what the pieces of paper say. the law is what is applied. control the application of the law and you can ignore the statutes and codes: it’s all about who is charged and who convicted. incentives matter and people respond to them in predictable ways. if you control the application of law, you control incentives and if you sufficiently control incentives, like archimedes, you now have a lever long enough to move the world and the fulcrum upon which you place it becomes simple and obvious: prosecutors and judges.

welcome to kritarchy as proxy and cutout for the aristocracy that appoints it.

you’re not going to like it here.

say what you will about the soros clan and their manifold machinations, organizations, and james bond villain level plotting, but georgie boy may be the greatest investor in human history. not only did he break the bank of england and use ideas like reflexivity to amass massive hedge fund fortunes, but he found perhaps the greatest political value investment of all time and damn near cornered the market on it all while basically no one noticed.

he figured out that you can buy DA’s and prosecutors and win their races for next to nothing and that once you have control of these offices, the law is what you say it is.

it no longer applies to your friends and it becomes savage “process as punishment” and selective prosecution for your enemies. you can open borders, legalize stealing, robbery, rape, and plunder all while criminalizing complaints about it. your hate becomes speech, their speech becomes hate and faster than you can say “clowntopian calamity” you are perfectly positioned to enforce as a matter of applied law the absurdities that enable and encourage those who believe in them to commit atrocities.

above: then ontario attorney general krystin wong-tam (they them) announcing the protecting 2SLGBTQI+ communities act (bill 94). allowing the attorney general to temporarily designate venues/events as “2SLGBTQI+ community safety zones,” with fines up to $25,000 for harassment, intimidation, or hate speech within 100 meters

see how that works? the law becomes what the AG says it is. ditto your rights. they call it a “protected class” and scapegoat everyone else as “the bad guy” but this is inversion; they are creating an aristocracy with rights that you don’t have through the uneven and capricious application of law. they are also keeping you so hopelessly busy protecting your children that you have no time to notice or oppose the rest of what they are doing and pretty soon “maybe we need internet controls” seems like a path to safety instead of serfdom.

all of this is of a piece. it’s not like someone actually sat down and said “hey, we should legalize stealing from stores and breaking into cars in california because that will make it a better place.” prop 47 was spearheaded by san francisco DA george gascon an emigre from cuba who, wait for it, later got a cool $2.5 million from george soros. lenore anderson, who chaired the campaign and co authored the bill, was founder of “californians for safety and justice” a group that was also, you’ll never guess, funded by soros’s open society foundation.

the ACLU, who was the biggest funder, got $50 million from open society right beforehand.

because “inversion in naming for political acts” is an undefeated axiom, this prop was called the “safe neighborhoods and schools act.”

(seriously, if these people passed the “everyone gets a donut” act it would mandate EMTs coming to pump your stomach.)

it unleashed a wild reign of crime, shoplifting, and outright lunacy around california by making any such theft a misdemeanor so long as the value was under $950. the spectacle of people simply filling bags in walgreens and carts in safeway and grabbing outfits and just walking out of stores bold as brass past helpless security guards who were told they had to stand down became endemic.

what’s fascinating though is the footprint on this: it did not happen in mill valley or tiburon, in the fresno valley or orange county. it happened in the dark blue bastions of LA, SF, and similar. it happened in the places where the DA’s, prosecutors, and judges were captured and onside and would refuse to even bring charges for misdemeanor theft.

see the pattern?

we will not apply this law to you.

this creates an incentive for certain people to break it.

and a trickle becomes a flood. and civilization is lost.

then they blame the supermarkets and drug stores for leaving certain neighborhoods and call it failure of capitalism or some kind of racism.

all the rage is at the police and the courts where it does no good. maybe it works up to the politicians. but never to the real aristocracy.

the political shotcallers remain insulated behind NGO’s with names like “the sparkle unicorn love association” and practices that would have made caligula complain of dishonesty and excess.

the plan is working and this aristocracy has carved out for itself outlandish wealth and privilege, again, in the sense of private law. the camoflauge is astonishing.

these people are literally wearing the flensed skinsuits of justice departments and human rights orgs to push kritocratic control as the front line shock troops and praetorian guard for a neo-aristocracy safely cut out by bought and paid for play actor politicos and webs of NGOs. the “save the fluffy bunny foundation” runs rampant slaughtering peter cottontail and brer rabbit.

there has been a fair bit of rollback in the US (though far from enough) but make no mistake, this game is still hellaciously active, especially in europe who seems to have less resistance or inclination to oppose aristocratic domination, perhaps simply as a result of long historical acculturation or perhaps due to a drain of the people who most stridently opposed such things to the new world. one may debate that one.

but one thing is certain: everywhere clan soros crops up, this disease spreads. they are the plague rats of institutional and incentive capture and like them or hate them, they are incredibly effective.

spain looks to be in real danger of falling as a nation. they created a mass amnesty for illegal immigrants from places that do not believe in spain but only in tribe and who do not believe in rights but only in who may dominate whom. if one seeks to be a wrecker, it’s a brilliant incentive. pardon a million and give them access to your social safety networks and welfare payments which fund a lifestyle far in excess of where they came from (and the right to vote for more) and the next wave is already packing its bags to come. spread enough jam and you can attract infinity ants.

the US was well on its way to running this playbook (and likely has ~40 million illegals to show for it) before it was stopped. the asonishing bit was how easy it was to shut this off. you just cut off the incentives. no more free stuff, no more amnesty, no more “path to stay”, and no more “catch and release until our overwhelmed court system can have a hearing years from now.” it’s really that simple.

due process becomes rounding you up and sending you home, not giving you a nice place to live for the 3 years until your case is heard.

and it ALL comes down to prosecutors, courts, and agencies. immigration law became irrelevant not because the law changed but because enforcement did. the spectacle of american judges sneaking illegals out of courthouses to avoid their apprehension by ICE was really pretty astonishing. so too were the massive levels of entitlement fraud, literal government funded flights to needed voting districts, and the astonishing refusal to arrest or hold accountable any among them because “marginalized.” europe is worse.

the NGO bond villian insidious complex has been running the table on the west for 20 years.

and they are moving into overdrive now before the populist right forces they are giving reflexive rise to can take control.

ceuta is an amazing example. this small spanish enclave in north africa is a holdout from berber times, a once extremely christian enclave conquered by islam in the 7th century and retaken during the tail end of the reconquista first by the portuguese in 1415 and later by spain in 1580. gatopal™ laura has a good take on that.

morocco quite literally just invaded not as a nation to nation war but as a response to incentives and legal enforcement.

basically, spain gave such invaders a reason to believe they could naturalize and no reason to fear anyone would (or could) do anything about them. the invasion was organized on facebook.

and as ever, when you dig, yup, it was the courts.

the cause is a recent spanish court ruling that migrants entering ceuta by sea cannot be returned to morocco without due process.

this combined with a “no child deported” claim and set off a flood. 80,000 people have flooded into ceuta, many by “swimming” 10 feet around the end of fences and the rest by pretending they did.

reports (more below) indicate that many are criminals fleeing prosecution in morocco.

most seem to be military age men or boys slightly younger.

the full population of ceuta is 80,000 so this is a 1:1 insurgency.

it’s wildly out of control.

i doubt the spanish courts had any idea what this would unleash. (but i’ll wager that team soros did)

the media is, predictably, either ignoring this or pretending it’s a humanitarian crisis of families and babies. it’s not. this is damn near all men.

and they are not behaving well.

some are claiming that many of these are criminals freed by morocco and bused to the border as a deliberate act. (this same tactic was used by central and south american regimes to dump their gangs in the US.) images of robbery, rape, and of murder are cropping up.

just what a town of 80k is supposed to do with 80k invaders and how they might be fed or sheltered or controlled remains an open question.

meanwhile, EU commission president ursula von doom has moved to action.

"we have sent a bureaucrat to monitor the situation. if this continues, they will tell people to 'stop.' if that fails, they will say 'stop' again, perhaps in a firmer voice."

to call this air and nonsense would be charitable. it’s an admission of helplessness. the EC relied upon a soft power it no longer possesses because it now faces people who believe only in hard power which the EC never had.

bluff called.

it’s over.

the EC was fine to govern the sort of citizens who yell at tourists for crossing an empty street against the light. it is wholly unsuited for this and like many an ill fated magician’s apprentice before them, they have now summoned that which they have no hope of controling and will eat them alive.

but here’s the part i really loved: “the images from ceuta are unacceptable.”

talk about saying the quiet part out loud. not the events. not the crisis. the images. even now, for her it’s all perception. you want to understand why they want to mandate ID to use the internet/social media and why they so desperately demand the right to censor it (once more using courts and agencies to enforce their whim)? this is why.

“for my friends, speech, for my enemies censopship and gulag.”

what they are doing cannot survive these images.

if truth is known, their control evaporates and people will, especially in the age of AI, start to roll up the chains of who paid for the DA, the judge, the legislator, the minister and the people who just wanted to be left alone will round these people up bukele style and start again. it’s interesting how easy this is to do now. it must be wet pants terror for these formerly hidden puppeteers. they are suddenly visible. they cutouts are not longer cutting it.

this does not end until there’s a soros in the dock in the hague or on a scaffold in the place de grève (or cleveland for all i care).

this is why their game is going hot.

they are making these moves because the soros gang understand relexivity about as well as anyone and so they see full well that they have set off an uprising and are hanging on in germany and france by suppressing political oppositon.

but that can only go so far.

outrages like ceuta create new fulcrums and new levers.

this is where the pot gets so hot that the frog jumps out.

and not everyone is waiting for summits.

and this is about to have serious electoral consequences. afd and national rally (formerly national front) were already rising. reform UK now outpolls the tories and restore britain is starting to gather notice.

this is where the fight gets pitched.

it’s going to come down to courts and process and the unequal application of kritarchy in support of aristocracy against a people now rising en masse to tear it down amidst the idea that when a government no longer serves to protect the rights of the governed, it is no longer just and may and must be abolished.

the path to victory here requires taking the head off the snake.

the pretorian guard will not fight without caesar and the funding arising therefrom.

it’s already starting. the changes in central and south america just from defunding USAID are starting to get pretty noticeable.

sure, we need to replace the judges and DA’s and lackeys, but to stop the whack a mole, you have to remove the mole spawning mechanism.

escape from this sort of institutional capture requires outside the box logic. once it has been subverted, you cannot fight this system from inside it. it must be broken.

the NGO’s are 90% hostage puppy, guerilla camps hidden under (often fake) hospitals and schools. their funders and controllers who have become multi-billionaire level rich abusing them and the control they afford need to go.

they are at war with the social contract and it’s time the social contract recognized them as enemy combatants instead of allowing them to shelter behind the very twisted legalism of our once effective institutions that they have captured in order to enforce their dominance.

they live lives protected but unbound, shielded by the very belief in due process and equality before the law that they have devoted their lives to subverting.

no more.

they abrogated their right to protection when they abrogated ours.

we do not want and will not, in any semblance of western normalcy and plenty, survive conquest by this aristocracy and the mercenaries it imports and increasingly cannot control.

wartime has different rules and playing at being at peace with someone who is clearly at war with you is how civilizations die.

either this recognition becomes a way of life, or the west is lost.

“our fight against corruption is not only an act of justice, but also an act of love for our country. the people are going to be able to judge for themselves who is supporting corruption and who is against it.”

-nayib meowkele

LFG