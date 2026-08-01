bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
19hEdited

Yeah, this was an operation by signal.

It was all military age men. Im not sure i saw more than a couple women and children. They're not needed because they plan on using the natives wives and children.

They have zero fear of actions like this because of weak males. Even 30 years ago these savages would've been driven back to the sea in a barrage of military grade weaponry reigning down on the beaches.

Demoralization by mockery of weak European males.

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31 replies by el gato malo and others
My Dog's Name is The Dog's avatar
My Dog's Name is The Dog
18h

I say impose a 150% jizya tax on all muslims in the west, as well as non-citizens on a sliding scale, here legally, it's 25%, here illegally it's 200%. Take away any subsidies to non-citizens. Make them pay us to be here. They cannot complain because this is what is allowed in the Koran.

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