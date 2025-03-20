there seems a sudden uptick in violence, rage outs, extreme positions and actions, and a general “losing of the plot” going on in the last few weeks.

it seemed to coalesce out of nowhere. but it didn’t.

it’s a recursive dogmatic worldview losing traction and imploding into a bed of pre-bunking and pre-preparation for precisely this.

and these are the canaries.

and the rest of the coal mine is coming soon.

and some of the little birds are egging on the explosion because if there is one thing that misery loves, it’s company.

(rick wilson is the founder of intrepid media)

we are reaching the cognitive breakage point where the intensity of belief required to sustain the hallucinatory universes that many people have occupied simply cannot stand up to any more collisions with reality.

as the evidence against it mounts, the magnitude and implausibility of dogma needed to protect a false world view starts to rise in an exponential fashion.

such a rise rapidly overwhelms people, seemingly out of nowhere because the last 2 doublings are 75% of the cognitive burden and so you go from "barely holding it together" to "wildly, ostentatiously out of control" all at once.

buckle up, you're going to see a lot of this.

for a great many people who have been isolated in a great many echo chambers, the bumpy part of re-entry to reality is starting and the self appointed "moral majority" coming to terms with the fact that it was never either of those things is going to cause mass scale breakage.

you're going to see this kind of attack, threat, vandalism, and rage because when the stories they have told themselves become too absurd to sustain, it's the only outlet left to externally validated zealots whose external referents have long been fantasies.

wish i had better news, but it's likely to get worse before it gets better.

you can see how out of control this spirals and how each new mirror or encounter with reality just sets of the next surge into wild new persecution theater and savior complex to justify actual violence and to project what’s going on in the desperate swirling of one’s own mind onto one’s enemies.

suddenly “team luigi” is all about “you’re going to assassinate us!” while they urge attacks upon anyone they dislike.

even leaving aside the obvious issues of projection and of demanding that those you call for violence against also give you a soap box to do it, this is deep breakage. it’s a bunch of phantasmagorical persecution fantasies about a false future being used to justify attack and assault today.

that’s pretty much a clinical definition of insanity. it starts to look like paranoid schizophrenia, a mental break in which reality can no longer be discerned and where wild, unmoderated actions seem like apt response to the extraordinary provocations of a mind eating itself. mistaking this self-delusion for an external stressor is a road to pants on head rage rampages of vandalism, harm, self harm, and who knows what else. they have lost discernment, lost the ability to tell made up monsters from reality and of a sudden, everything is in the room with them trying to kill them and this is a fight for their lives.

such rational faculties as may have been present are shunted aside.

the intensity of belief goes vertical as a self defense mechanism and and there is simply nothing one can call such a thing save madness.

EDS is trumping TDS as the most rapidly growing mental illness in america.

exponentials in epidemiology are a helluva thing and we have a lot of very compromised cognitive immune systems out there.

some are seeking to make this an actually recognized ailment. i doubt this passes (and if it did, the CMS claims would bankrupt minnesota) but it’s hard not to see some grain of truth amidst the political theater:

for the low identity, externally validated individual, the whole fight IS external and “grounded in any actual facts” is entirely optional.

look at these signs.

“love trumps hate” screamed the frothing woman in a mask radiating fury.

“where is the love?” rages karen the terrible as some form of caricature of herself.

this is all full blown plot loss and inability to self image. it’s not even hypocrisy because hypocrisy requires at least a modicum of self awareness. this is just loss of contact with rubber and road, wild hallucinatory id forays into amygdala self-drive.

it’s being egged on by the media team in a fashion aggressive and passive aggressive.

they know how to play the game to avoid being liable.

but the sorts of folks they are setting off and who are burning tesla dealers and teslas do not. their minds have snapped and it’s no coincidence that it’s all the same people who simped for covid lockdowns and jail for the jabless. this is who they are, the low identity shock troops of “the party of love” (in the most orwellian sense) and their cynical handlers handling them.

this has been being pre-set and pre-bunked since the election.

“these are dictators, lawless men who will never allow another election and want to kill you and everything you love and are literally worse than a hitler and idi amin love child!”

these tracks were laid for low identity people to take as a low energy path because their behavior is as predictable as their pathology.

they are not about "having empathy" they are about "weaponizing yours."

the whole point is to play the victim as a pretext to accuse others of lacking empathy. it's crybully performance art.

this is why the theater kids all love it...

the problem is that with pathological personalities this far gone, they are not putting a mento into some sprite. this is nitro into glycerin. keep in mind that the last time this faction went nuts we got the floyd riots, city burnings, widespread looting, and city center conquests like “CHAZ.” is that coming? seems a bit early to say so, but given the way these breakage go and ramp, bears watching. you saw how quickly these can go from “peaceful protest” to “burn it all and destroy our foes.”

and there are some less than subtle signs floating around for those paying attention.

and all is not well in all of america’s mindscapes.

the trans issue seems especially poised for outbreaks because there was so little extra cognitive stability to spare there and it’s a group tightly linked to outside seeming rather than internal self-sense.

the same people who think that "misgendering is literally violence" think that their own literal violence against people and property is speech.

isn't it curious how many seem to think that shrinking government and ending influence ops like USAID amounts to some sort of war?

certainly raises some questions about the ground they are defending, doesn't it?

i wonder if they're going to still claim "you have to listen to the judges" when they're being sentenced?

the whole of this edifice has turned itself inside out and gone quite mad. even tim walz is suddenly out claiming that “MAGA fears him for his masculinity.” (yes really)

congress critters are calling to “take down” hard working immigrants as some sort of “birthday present.”

these are some seriously weird times.

is this a groundhog day for 2020?

“join a non-violent protest” sounds a bit like some other “mostly peaceful” activities i seem to recall. and we’re well past “peaceful” already.

this will try to look like a “social movement” but mostly it’s the weaponization and activation of mass mental illness.

the big difference between now and 2020 is the feds and states are not going to stand for it a second time. trump failed hard on the BLM riots. he let it get out of control. the states let it get out of control. everyone was too disoriented and intimidated.

seems unlikely this time.

orwell understood:

“And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.”

it’s about to be a really strange time in america. the zeitgeist has moved and the wokester warlords and DEI dictators have lost their prominence and power.

it’s not coming back.

now comes the part where they go wild at the dissolution of their imposed ascendency.

this will get surreal.

they will seek to cast trump and musk as lawless while vandalizing and destroying teslas and swatting conservatives podcasters.

it will seem to have little rhyme or reason, only conviction.

just remember: no one is more sure than the psychopath or the madman.

this is not empathy or reason, it’s broken brain violence mistaking itself as empathy and presenting itself as “the resistance.”

it jumped from trump to musk because that is what totalitarian psychopathology does.

stand firm. there will be a couple waves, but they cannot sustain it for long and in the end, this will be the “great discrediting” where the entitled violence of the post modern marxist grift goes on vivid display and the center is re-forged for a generation against them.