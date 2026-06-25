bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

Yup. Thats sorta the whole point of totalitarianism; whatever we end up building, builds us.

What these fun haters want to build is dark permanence. Just look at the Jawa sandcrawler....er...Obamas library.

But you do have to give the The Face Eating Leopard Party credit:

They always keep their promises

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30 replies by el gato malo and others
Ombrew's avatar
Ombrew
1d

Digging that deli.... 'Merica! Fk yeah, w a chicken and eggplant parm to go. Nowhere better.

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