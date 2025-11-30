spycraft, media manipulation, perception shaping, systemic capture and subversion, fraud, and the wholesale takeover of organs of government and opinion, education and ideology are all tools of the modern asymmetric warrior. it’s what they do. given sufficient power and influence, this generates what is commonly referred to as “the hall of mirrors” where it becomes dizzyingly difficult to discern that which is real or if there is even any reality at all. there is simply so much tinsel in the air, so much distraction, outrage, legerdemain, and subterfuge that the very concept of “reality” gets slippery and well-nigh ungraspable for any outside the cockpit of the influence op (and even often for them because there is never just one op). this too is the point. stripped of actual truth standard referents, navigation and extrapolation become impossible and this changes the game in deep ways:

intelligence and critical thinking are no longer meaningful. everyhting is GIGO, vibe, and tribe. all the information is garbage and what goes in is what comes out. no logical or inductive structure, no matter how potent, powerful, or vast can generate correct output from so much false input. you cannot understand the system or think your way out of it from inside the system. it’s quite literally impossible and that is quite literally the point.

“the past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became truth.”

it was their final, most essential command

and each new lie told and believed, each new falsity injected into the matrix makes the next one easier. there is less and less to which anything may be validly compared and the inconsistencies mount until people really start believing things like “vaccines were never supposed to stop the spread of a virus,” “oceania has always been at war with eastasia,” and “joe biden is sharp as a tack.”

it works because people want it to work. they need it to work. the mass of humanity does not like dissonance, it will not hold contradictory ideas in its mind and so, with enough lies, you can flip all the remaining truth.

people need to reject it to defend the preconceptions into which they have been inculcated and indtrinatated and the more they weave these ideas into the warp and weft of their lives, the more they pass them on, proselytize, and pander, the deeper into this trap they fall. they need the things around which they have ordered the internals of their externalized identities to stand firm for without them, they themselves are effaced.

it becomes a kind of self-hypnosis driving free-form delusions until no ink blot perceived can be true because all your truth standards are lies. and at that point one is well and truly gone and well and truly dangerous.

just where they wanted you.

it’s a whole subspecialty and in the internet age of instant and always-on A/B testing, it’s pretty much a science. and the line between social media algorithms, online ad targeting, military-grade psyop, and government has become far too blurry to distinguish. it’s becoming one vast messaging miasma and if you want your signal to play above the noise, you have to get into the game. the demands of the attention economy are non-negotiable.

here’s a new ad from the 4th psychological operations airborne unit. “everyhting we touch is a weapon.” that could well be the best descriptor of the current infosphere zeitgeist that i have yet seen.

it’s vexingly easy to hide behaviors like this among the general furor of modern internet infoshaping.

it’s all just water and you have to swim in something. the digital substrate and attention apparatus are both message and medium and the signal and the shaping are never absent, it’s just a matter of who controls them. it becomes impossible to parse, mirrors of mirrors of mirrors of images that never existed at all conjured into patterns by machines and mathematics you cannot see.

people have been speaking a great deal about “color revolutions” lately and this is a phrase both misused, misunderstood, and under intense renovation as the very manipulators who used these ersatz revolutions as a tool of statecraft now propagandize them into “and we were never here,” turning carefully cultivated and orchestrated psyops and influence campaigns into “grass roots values of the common man.”

even the definitions are now greased eel unctuous, sliding the game away from reality.

in the interest of finding some bedrock salients and beginning to reason from valid first assumptions and principles, i shall not mince words:

what we have lived through since 2020, really perhaps since 2016 has been nothing short of a full-blown color revolution, hidden in plainest sight, against we the people of these united states which was orchestrated by intelligence and justice organs of our own government and a number of external agencies and agents.

anyone claiming otherwise is selling something, probably a color revolution.

they have even gone back and revised the definitions and history of color revolutions to prevent correct parallels from being drawn and to encourage the drawing of inaccurate conclusions. you may not like these people, but do not doubt for a moment that they are seriously good at their jobs. “2 weeks to flatten the curve” and “your mask protects me” were not science; they were propaganda. excellent propaganda from the top minds on the topic and their scary poppins censorship industrial complex that damn near shot the moon on us. but they don’t have the cards and taking a trick here lets us hang 25 points on them. so let’s do that.

let’s start here:

this is the google AI definition of “color revolution.”

and it’s a nonsense.

this is exactly what they are trying (and failing) to make out the resistance to ICE and the axis of USAID/NGO/activism inc/antifa to be: grass roots. but it’s not. it’s pay-for-play instant-on agitariat largely funded with taxpayers’ own money which was siphoned out in billion dollar bales and “gold bars” in the final days of brandon.

like the color revolutions before it, it’s about as grass roots as the turf at the superdome. the “orange revolution” in ukraine was a US op. we caused the “revolution,” used it to put a puppet in charge, then deliberately provoked russia into invading with ideas like “add ukraine to nato” and blowing up the nordstream pipeline (and yeah, 99% chance we did that).

yanu fell to what many (especially russia) have called a coup. i think they are basically correct. the so called “revolution of dignity” has all the greasy fingerprints of a CIA op with asst sec state victoria nuland and CIA director brennan pulling strings and “never met a bad neocon idea we didn’t like” john mcain, and chris murphy jumping in on site to say “we’re with you” to the “protesters” that sure looked a lot like the garden variety USAID funhouse gang. they brought in then VP biden to “glue it” per a famously intercepted and leaked call.

we did it. because we meddle. like “blow up the nordstream to meddle” kind of meddling. it’s the US IC signature move and all the slime was there. 2014 was the pivot. the US helped overthrow the government and put in “yats” as PM because he was “the guy.” speaking of “guys” 2014 is also when young crack enthusiast hunter biden joined the burisima board.

the bidens have been dug into this sort of skullduggery and color revolution profiteering since the jump.

(full discussion here for those who want a run through the history)

the american political response to ukraine has just been more nonsense and weirdly ahistorical posturing.

it never ceases to amaze me how little americans know about their own history and that of the world.

but again, this is the color revolution playbook of calling black white, up down, and down sideways. handing half of europe to stalin is forgotten. those who aided and abetted locking 100 million eastern europeans behind the iron curtain are heroes. nothing we did caused what came next. all good, clean hands and pure hearts all around.

this is the real color revolution: overthrow, reorder, deny, and claim grass roots. one can quibble about exactly how this works and, obviously, intelligence agencies and influence operators are understandably coy about that, but i think this outline from the prolific and always excellent “data republican” does a good job of laying this out.

spend a minute and really think through these steps.

then start thinking about the things you’ve seen in the last 6 years.

and ask: how much of this was fomented by design?

because that’s an interesting question.

one of the easiest ways to spot the vast hand of the IC (intel community) on events is to look for things that don’t fit, don’t make sense, and happen in utterly implausible fashion. influence ops may win, they may indeed, influence, but they always leave a certain set of greasy fingerprints and if you lose control of the hands that can deny them or wipe them away, they can be quite telling.

they will, of course, fight back, call you a kook, accuse you of being a “tinfoil cat,” or whatever else, but let’s remember one thing: the CIA are the ones that invented the phrase “conspiracy theorist” in 1967 as a part of their “dispatch 1035-960: countering criticism of the warren report.”

this was declassified in 1976:

“Conspiracy theories have frequently thrown suspicion on our organization, for example by falsely alleging that Lee Harvey Oswald worked for us.”

Recommended tactic: “employ propaganda assets to [negate] and refute the attacks of the critics... discuss the publicity problem with [?] liaison and friendly elite contacts (especially politicians and editors)... pointing out... that the charges of the critics are without serious foundation... that further speculative discussion only plays into the hands of the opposition.”

Specifically suggests labeling critics’ work as “conspiracy talk” and urging media allies to “discourage circulation” by emphasizing “the kind of conspiracy which [the critics] are propagating.”

so let’s take their claims of “only nutters would suspect us of domestic operations” with a truckload of salt. these are the world’s experts on deflection and projection.

i can haz red yarn?

now let’s flash back to 2020 and the brandon election.

clearly, the US was in a ferment. we had covid lockdowns and fearmongering, economic disruption, BLM protests, a veritable cornucopia of oddly synchronized and questionably funded networks and youth movements running amok and creating chaos.



cities and states stood down and allowed burning, looting, and congressional “leaders” knelt to it. they wrecked your business, locked you in your home, kept your kids out of school, then told you “but marching to protest a fentanyl overdose by a violent repeat criminal” was more important. (and yes, btw, it looks more and more like floyd OD’d, chauvin was following direct department guidelines, and that the prosecution deliberately withheld exculpatory evidence. there are numerous accusations of autopsy manipulation for political purpose.)

i have not done the work to really get to the bottom of this rabbithole and do not profess any sort of certainty, but, like so many things in this time period, there is certainly a great deal here that warrants investigation and explication.

the whole of the election was just bizarre. unprecedented, unaccountable, and unverifiable mail-in voting from drop boxes. machine irregularities. a voter count that looked impossibly high. monitoring staff all leaving right before huge ballot boluses that were conspicuously one-sided hit in key swing spots pretty much all of which kamala lost the next time around.

any one of these things alone could be “well, yeah, stuff happens” but how many have to occur at once before you say “this looks concerted?”

everything about this smelled wrong up to and including all the same people yelling “russia influence!” about the 2020 steele dossier hoax suddenly calling “election denial” out as treason and the wild lack of curiosity about eletion integrtity or whatever the hell happened on january 6th.

this crew has been trying to impeach or arrest or otherwise sideline trump since day one.

outsiders need not apply for this job and the deep creatures are an astonishing thing once stirred.

you see it everywhere once you start to look.

a few weeks before the election, it should have been over. hunter’s “laptop from hell” would have ended any other presidential campaign in history within hours of it dropping. it was proof positive of outlandish corruption, foreign actors, bribery, pay for play, and outright influence peddling with money kicked up “for the big guy.” it made watergate look like a jaywalking ticket.

it could not have been more technicolor clear.

and it was instantly buried and discredited. dozens of intelligence and law enforcement officials who all knew damn well that it was real joined in lockstep to call it a russian hoax. the NY post got kicked off twitter over it and was censored and suppressed at every turn.

google de-emphasized it and made it difficult to find. “fact checkers” came out of the woodwork to dismiss it. pre-bunked info sanitization exercises preceded it.

that does not just “happen.” it’s not “grass roots.” it’s “the big lie” told by the big ol’ lying liars of langley.

and it fricking worked.

what should have been a neutron bomb became a nothing burger.

deny, deny, deny, it’s old news.

if this had been barron trump, don would currently reside in guantanamo.

but because he’s a biden, no one has even gotten in trouble here.

not joe, not hunter, not the intelligence and justice goons who perpetrated this massive hoax on the eve of election. no one.

color revolutionary status has its privileges.

“for my friends, everything. for my enemies, the law.”

and, as no one responsible has been held to account, you may count on more of the same. more lies, more actions on american soil, more impugning, more disruption and attack. the days of “we don’t do that here” are long gone. the modern informational edifice has eliminated the idea of distance and borders and modern informational activity is a perfect steganographic cloud in which to hide concatenated and concerted psyops. there’s nothing to distinguish them. they look just like everything else.

but the would be revolutionistas are kind of running out of energy, perhaps because they are running out of money once USAID got taken off the board, perhaps because americans have just had it with this crap and if you tried to perpetrate another BLM riot, they’d take you out and shoot you then go buy a round of drinks for the roof koreans.

but you can still see the action.

they are trying for step 4, but no one wants to play.

the “no kings” rallies were a damp squib, but they tried. same with “palestine.”

the antfi/anti-ICE nonsense and harassment goes on, but it’s getting rolled up. and this is popular. using the national guard in DC and other places is popular. and it’s effective.

and so we come to step 5:

security service fracture. you peel off the police, the military, the justice department.

and that gets pretty wild.

i was not really paying attention and so had not actually watched this video. i should have. if you have not, so too should you. it’s a masterwork in deniable propaganda and subversion which should come as no surprise: slotkin learned regime manipulation and overthrow from the CIA.

she ran counterinsurgency ops in iraq for “the company” then graduated to the DNI and NSC including basically running “new dawn” to reshape iraqi politics while calling it “stability” but that ultimately let maliki run amok. she is the very model of the modern major manipulator.

nothing about this lacked deliberation and calculation.

and you’re not supposed to do this stuff in the US.

i’m not sure if this crosses into actual treason or sedition. it’s measured to a nicety to toe the line but not quite cross it. “we’re just reminding people of the law.”

when asked, none of these folks seem to have any specific order in mind or, as is more likely, they absolutely do but know better than to say so because then you could well be out of bounds, but the mere act of “authority figures are saying this” triggers an automatic response of “they would not say this if there were not illegal orders being given” in the minds of those who accept this authority and pre-riles them up against future need. it’s a prebunk using “don’t think of an elephant” ideation.

“we know you’re under a lot of stress right now” is a crisis invoker, a way to pry apart ranks, and a marker to outsiders of “oh, i guess the military is not behind trump.” again, this is layers of dense manipulations and frame setting. slotikin learned from the best.

ostensibly, this seems focused on the falsity that US presidents never order attacks on people deemed enemies of the US. but they do and always have. despite his recent penchant for boat bombing, trump is actually pretty benign in this regard. obama was prolific drone killer of anyone deemed “terror related.” biden too. and bush. they all do it. we can perhaps argue about whether knocking out speedboats full of venezuelan coke is warranted or wise or eliminates a threat to national security, but it’s by no means exceptional as presidential activity when they decide they don’t like the look of what someone is up to half way around the world.

war on terror, war on drugs, it’s all war and all hellish and honestly, the terror and drug wars get awfully blurry based upon who is funding whom and how just now.

but this is not really about that. it’s about illegal immigration and insurrection. it’s about the gathering steam of the undoing of the vast inflows of people under biden and the potential uses of national guard, military, or others to do so. it’s about wanting to harass and attack ICE and not face consequences.

they know exactly what “crisis” is coming, quite probably because they plan to cause it and set off something it would take the military or national guard to put down, perhaps something you’d need the national guard or military to protect you (or the administration) from. that’s how color revolutions end. it’s what they’re for.

they’re for regime change and to change a regime, you have to cause it to lose control.

they are trying to front-run this, pre-bunk it, cast as justice and constitutionality the refusal to uphold the laws they plan to egg others into breaking.

but this is about regime sabotage to drive regime change.

i think they are all out of impeachment attempts and arrest warrants.

i suspect the timing is not random.

with SNAP and other federal benefits that were all so assiduously assured could not be claimed by illegals all getting shut off for those trump et al want to encourage to self-deport and with lots of refugee and other indiscriminate programs getting a hard look, there’s going to be a big pile of unrest.

many in the IC also know that the net of consequences for past actions is tightening around them and questions about “so how did all these people get here and get so much free stuff anyhow?” will get pointy. more than just the edges of the dirt of many of these programs is beginning to leak out. it takes a lot longer to out this stuff than people think, but the wheels that grind slow grind fine.

they are approaching a “move now or get rolled up” kind of moment and desperation begets desperate acts. the funding behind this “seditious 6” project (catchy name if not perhaps legally accurate) looks highly suspect

and the messages are exactly what i was predicting them to be months ago.

they are seeking security service fracture from missions of protecting federal officers.

they need this to stop or huge political levers will shift. patronage will be denied, census counts altered, representation affected, and power lost. the fact of the popularity of regaining control of american borders and culture is a huge problem for the “flood the box with dependent immigrants” faction and as discussed the other day, the game of “cause the problem then frame defense against it as attack” is well underway. they cannoty win on the issue itself, so other issues must be entangled/substituted, and outrage farmed.

these are not fool around times, my friends. the game being played right now is one of no joke thrones and all the more savage because the thrones are hidden ones.

take a spin through what currently passes for an american judiciary and i suspect it will speak for itself.

but, there is cause for optimism.

i just do not think these folks have the cards. getting a bunch of oldsters to relive the 60’s before early bird special starts at olive garden is one thing, actually overthrowing a government that is on the popular side of an immigration issue is another.

this has just been too much, too fast. covid clampdown, BLM, the elections and laptops from hell, 100 kinds of “busted” on the media, the intel community, the FBI. the loss of trust is astonishing.

this is a dangerous point, but also one of promise.

trust CAN be restored if institutions are restored.

the process is nasty because this cancer is metastatic and dug in.

the whole point was to make it incurable from within the system.

so we will need to break (or at least bend) the system to save it.

but this is america and we are not a weak host. we have the strength to survive the excision, the chemo, the aggressive intervention required to fix that which has been broken and to erase this near decade of color revolution from our lives and our liberties.

this is america, and we have the human capital and the culture and the systems to rapidly restore what we had, tearing out root and stem the weeds spread throughout our garden.

we have the values and the memory to once more stand as the city upon the hill.

and we will find the grit to do so.

it’s our way.

and those are our true colors, not these false hues foisted upon us by those who mean to rule us by subterfuge.

the hall of mirrors erected to make the recognition of what is being done to us loses all power when you remember this. the lies that seemed inevitable because of the other lies fall away and you begin again from first principles.

here’s the thing about late-stage life under relentless info op:

you cannot see, much less fix such a system from inside the system.

political discourse in america has become poison tinsel.

motion is often the opposite of action.

we spend so much time riled up and enraged that it becomes purely responsive. reactionary people cannot plan, they cannot perceive. you get trapped in the frame of the provocation, the very fact of the provocation is what locks you in.

it’s a prison with no bars.

escape comes with the realization that there is no way out of the gordian knot of ideological and perceptive fallacy into which we have become entangled.

the puzzle is not solvable within the rules of the puzzle.

and so you must step back and cut the ropes.

and that is all.

remember the truths that we hold as self-evident and create from there.

stop listening, start building.

LFG.