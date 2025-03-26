human emotions are an interesting thing and a topic of long study and debate. we feel so many: affection, hate, fear, anger, joy, sorrow, but most of these are fleeting. they come, they go. even love can shatter or fade. the truly durable emotion, the emotional response from which return is most difficult (likely because it evolved to be so) is “disgust.” this also gets called “contempt.”

contempt spells the end for relationships. it’s the “irreconcilable difference.”

you have lost respect for and become disgusted by someone. you experience them as vile and aversive.

it’s a thing that marriage counselors know. it’s a 93% predictor for divorce.

it’s the one you cannot come back from.

it festers.

“at the end of a very bad marriage, you have two people who cannot even look at each other.”

we’ve all been there. you sit at a table seething that “anyone could possibly hold a fork like that” barely able to contain the boundless rage that disdain generates from every new interaction because joy is fleeting but scorn is forever.

it’s poison.

if you stop to think about it, there is strong reason for this to be so. that which is disgusting or contemptible is most often that which is dangerous or harmful. it’s that which humans were selected to avoid. if you saw a person eating feces on the sidewalk, you’d recoil in disgust. this reaction is healthy. the same would apply for cannibalism or all manner of other misapplied violence. the same is true of many kinds of weakness and malformation. “this is not a protector” or “this is not a reliable ally” or “this is a bad prospect for a mate” is a highly adaptive aspect to be able to identify in other humans.

it’s obvious why this must be so and we all evolved to it.

this has knock on effects.

this same relationship extends to in group/out group tribal relations for many of the same reasons. it’s a powerful way to unite tribes against a “common foe” and has been in widespread use since og first told the valley people that “clan from other side of hill not like us! them bad people! do bad things!” and used the cultural adhesion and unity it created to hold his group together.

human history is a history of tribal signaling through a variety of blood libels. “others” are described as unclean, unjust, evil, literally worse than hitler, and like they all have plans to do some disgusting, unspeakable things to harm you or take from you.

in a word, they are “contemptable” and must be hated and stopped and you better hang together with us or they’ll get you and hurt you and make you unclean.

this is how you generate durable animosity and create unbridgeable gaps.

it’s the venn intersect of bad civilizational practice and good political praxis.

and much of what is being done is conscious, at least by the organizers that shock the useful idiot monster squad to life and send them tottering down to terrorize the village.

the “cultivation of contempt” has been the 101 level class for marxists, communists, fascists, totalitarians, and dictators all throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

it’s not an accident, it’s codified theory put into practice as propagandistic positioning.

they do it because it works.

it’s especially attractive to cluster B aficionados.

you find these terms that have “a bad smell” and then use the goebbels tactic of “always accuse the enemy of that which you are guilty” in order to cover your own stench. projection and provocation become a way of life and they cement the tribe in place by generating irredeemable disdain for those who oppose it and making narcissistic sociopaths seem like protectors.

it’s hate farming as a form of contempt collective played out as semantic war.

it’s obvious once you see it, but most people don’t, at least not at first. the carpet bombing of repetition, especially if you can capture the commanding heights of media and “authoritative sources” and “credentials” just proves too great a weight for the majority of consensus seeking humanity to resist.

the cultivation of “contempt of enemy” takes root and flowers into the sort of scorn and disdain that prevents the very associations that might discover commonality. it ensures that you will never think well of these people, that you’ll never speak to them, that nothing can stop the deepening of disgust as you project all the worst things about yourself onto others.

every thing you see them do, no matter what it is, becomes instantly contemptible, more fodder for the prejudice mill.

this is how you create a divided society, a society inhabiting realities with no intersection nor possibility of a bridge.

it’s how you set the stage for atrocity or war.

again, this is by design.

because that’s what fascists and communists and totalitarians want.

and it works.

watch this video. look for the contempt in faces, the one sided sneer, the side eyes, the looks of horror and disgust.

this is theory in practice.

the whole point of all this propagandistic positioning is to unify a tribe against another tribe it sees as subhuman.

this is what makes the coming cognitive crisis so acute and intense and why it so easily leaps from target to target and why it’s trivial to take a former hero and refashion them into an instant villain.

all you have to do is say “mars man is nazi” and the linkage is made and everyone recoils in horror at the newly unclean.

an awful lot of people are getting caught up in this.

cults always reserve their most vicious vitriol for the apostate. it’s how they prevent defection. it’s just the mafia axiom of “now youse can’t leave” attached to tribal members who cultivate the sort of “longhouse” forced consensus culture that demands obedience.

but this current iteration is going to be a self-melting iceberg because contempt is a funny thing and a fickle one and it’s easy to step over lines and suddenly become its object.

the “hard left” is exploding in rage and cognitive overload led by its worst and least stable and being on (or having to defend) team crazypants will become increasingly unpalatable and untenable.

most of the left is not like this. most of them do not want this. they will seek distance from it as the whole center sees what’s going on and recoils isolating the hard left ever further.

this intensified the echo chamber makes it less grounded in any outside view and ever more anathema to any holding any view but their own. they become unhinged and visibly contemptible as the attacks become indiscriminate and contempt for the hard left starts to surge in response to their contempt of everything else.

this new campaign of vandalizing teslas is a MAGA recruiting tool.

maybe the vandals get lucky and get a car belonging to “a conservative” and just make them more convicted of their prior views about the left, but more likely they get someone who is centrist or progressive, the people who have been the core tesla audience.

how will that person respond to having “NAZI” spray painted on their car?

“not favorably” one would suspect and they’ll be even less so when it starts coming to light how this outrage was cultivated by political positioning and propaganda experts on the left winding up their base (or outright paying provocateurs) to go wreak havoc on the innocent. (yes, georgie boy, i’m looking at you…)

the authoritarian and dogmatic tribes are going to eat themselves and become consumed by their own undying infallible scorn for anyone not just like them.

it’s going to devolve into one massive “i never thought leopards would eat MY face when i voted for the “leopards eating people’s faces” party” festival of death by struggle session spiral. in their cognitive breakdown, they are becoming so intolerable even to one another and to their one time friends that no one can take it.

they are losing the middle and the masses. this video from the NYC subway is fascinating.

you can see the utter antipathy that straphanger karen feels for the MAGA hat guy. it blinds her to all else including the fact that the crowd is not with her. but she just cannot or will not let up.

“that is why he won, because of people like you. you need to stop and let him live.”

nope. she does not hear you. select “introspection” to “no.”

it’s like a great books in 3 minutes summary of “how to lose friends and alienate people.”

i was speaking to a longtime friend who recently moved to europe (for work, not for politics) about how the US felt better, easier, looser, more fun and more pleasant and that those of a more libertarian or conservative bent were finding it much easier to just speak and live.

she shared this idea with a friend in LA who, predictably, is having the opposite experience because they live at the epicenter of the cognitive dissonance spiral of people losing the plot and spinning out.

contempt and cognitive breakage has driven the neighbors past reason or civility.

and it’s driving everyone else away from them.

as i said the other day, this may be much improved for many already, but this is going to get worse for the remnants of the false moral majority before it gets better.

in no small irony, it’s actually the rest of society doing better and feeling better that’s making them so much worse.

brains are breaking, but it’s also a self healing wound.

it’s going to lead to divorce and isolation of the memetically infected.

they are braying their politics at anyone near them because they have lost emotional control and are trying to pre-empt any speech that would further show them facets of reality that they do not wish to accept.

this will, of course, beget a reality in which people start treating them like plague rats and avoiding them whenever possible.

it’s just too unpleasant to be around them and haranguing your hairdresser on partisan politics is just bad form.

for many, it’s going to be a long, hard lesson and i do not envy them their bitter fruit buffet to come, but eventually they will learn.

the signs are there.