bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
2h

Orange Julius Caesar has crossed the Potomacon with his army. And he means business.

We are witnessing a giant campaign to disinfect the nation. Cheers to that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by el gato malo and others
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
2hEdited

"77% thinks A and yet everyone says “B.” this is how a minority rules a majority."

The 77% have jobs, lives, kids, etc. that prevent them from chanting, chattering, shouting (including on media/social media, or to get on media/social media), stealing, vandalizing, loitering, (and practicing progressive politics) all day like the other 23%.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by el gato malo and others
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture