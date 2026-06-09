bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Dundertaker's avatar
Dundertaker
6h

Your "pay in payout" math is wrong. You're forgetting there should be growth and compounding. Even a small savings account would do better than the government. The problems isn't that we are running out of money...it's that it's been stolen. At some point we have to stop blaming people for not "paying their fair share" and ask "what have they done with all that money".

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¡Andrew the Great!'s avatar
¡Andrew the Great!
6h

"but, and this is a huge but, this does not mean that they do not also have some valid points as well. they do.

in 2021, housing was at generational levels of affordability, but in the last 4-5 years, housing has become stratospherically expensive. that’s a real issue and if you, boomerisimos, were in their shoes instead of owning homes and benefitting from this, you too might find the fit not to your liking."

We Boomers didn't do that. Covid's money-printing did that.

"you paid far, far less than you will take out and during a long period in which you held unchallenged political control of the US."

I controlled *nothing*. My political voice was never heard. "Unchallenged political control of the US" was NOT in our hands; it was in the hands of a small cabal of people who almost NEVER did what we wanted (and STILL don't; see Thune et al).

I was forced at the business end of a gun, metaphorically, to "contribute" (what a fucked up description of money CONFISCATED from me) to SS. I had NO opportunity to take those funds and invest them where they would've provided returns FAR greater than SS, AND, would be assets I could pass on to my heirs, unlike SS which, if I die tomorrow at 65 and without having taken even one dollar of benefits, everything I "contributed" remains in SS to pay out to total strangers.

So fuck that "blame Boomers" shit. We were FORCED to play this fucked up game, and I'll damned if I'M gonna sit by passively and be blamed for it.

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