many often ask:

so what does resistance to the wokester warlord incursion look like?

it looks like this:

“teacher darren ze/zer/zers” is seeking to run an indoctrination session. such ideas run entirely on authority. i am the teacher, i decide “that’s the way the world works” and you must all get in line.

the kids are asking some pretty rudimentary questions (and not particularly well, but very much with the right idea) and you can see how devastating this is to ms darren. she has no answer at all. her idology is pure argument by fallacy:

argument by assertion

appeal to authority

appeal to practice

inversion/manipulation of frame

pure narcissism

“this is how the world works”

“well, not the whole world, most of the world does not work like this.”

“well the USA does!”

i wish the kids had said, “well, no, it really doesn’t” or “so american culture is more important than other cultures?”

that’s a nasty fork for teacher darren.

oh, so some cultures are more valid than others?

what about subcultures in the US?

is conservatism equally valid with woke?

is my perspective on gender equal to yours? who gets to decide that you get to control the words that come out of my mouth and that i must live in your frame?

why do they get to control others and why do the others get no say in being controlled?

who died and made that person king of anyhting?

logical discourse, especially sarcastic and humorous logical discourse is wokester kryptonite.

“if my pronouns are toxic/male are you required to use them?”

the tangled squirrel’s nest of speicial pleasding that is “woke” simply cannot stand up to this.

it rapidly disintegrates to “well let’s start by doing it in this classroom” and “so change your parents minds!” there is no defense, mere assertion and the requirement that you join this crusade.

none of their self-refuting doctrine can handle deconstruction and almost none of those espousing it are even able to debate in such terms, much less debate successfully.

most of the people who most avidly espouse these ideologies cannot derive or defend them. the whole edifice is foundationed in appeal to authority and threat. it’s why these weak minded submidwits were attracted to it. speak the magic words of impositional orthodoxy and

sustaining this intellectual integument requires cancel culture. you must be able to shout or scold your charges into silence. it must be “hate speech” to disagree and you need to get kicked out of class and sent to re-education camps. authority figurees and peers must shun you.

“teacher darren” is obviously living in a world where this is still presumed to work.

her students are not.

she thinks she can compell complaince and send they/them out to proselytize they/their parents as though no person could possibly disagree with this bespoke pronoun regime if zey/zem just have it explained to them enough times in the soldy singsong of the concussed kindergarten teacher.

there was never any substance in this.

teacher darren has mistaken years in authoritarian environments where such adherence could be forced for having won hearts and minds.

but the message was never convincing.

only the threat was.

and hearts and minds have no hardened against it and its thief of joy performative scolditarian regimes.

this is why, years ago, i said “woke was over as soon as it became OK to criticize it.” this is that idea coming to flower.

turnabout is the fairest of play and now comes the time for those who threw so many into struggle sessions to begin to struggle themselves.

in the end, it’s just incentives.

soft headed, narcissistic power seekers gravitated to these jobs because they were bully pulpits from which they could revel in the “tyranny of the other side” forcing of their views upon those who could not resist.

but when the bullied stand up and start asking questions, forcing debate, demanding explanation and reason, that’s a whole new world.

this is a new cost.

and when it’s three on one and students support rather than suppress one another, the change becomes irresistible.

those who stood ever ready to rage and politicize every matter in life count upon one thing:

that you do not want to live like that.

they bank on your exhaustion and desire to have a peaceful day.

their endless noise is designed to keep you silent, keep you going along to get along.

but as soon as you push back and make this costly for them, show them that you’re happy to argue and debate and that you’d like to move the frame from diktat to discourse and would relish a little socratic method in your life and learning, they’re cooked.

their speeches only play if they are the only one speaking.

and the best lesson one can teach one’s children is how to spot a fallacy and how to refute one, not what to think but how to think.

this is not a difficult regime to overturn.

we just have to make it too unpleasant to keep being unpleasant, to demand reason instead of doctrine, demand to be convinced rather than compelled.

this is an education and a revolution rolled into one.

and the revolution will be fun.