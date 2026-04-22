bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Kate's avatar
Kate
7h

Add Catholic Charities to the corrupt NGO list.

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
6h

This was my point about how those DOGE autists striding into wasteful government offices and saving $2tn per year was doomed to be little more than farcical theater. It was staggeringly naïve about the real nature of the problem.

The opening salvo must be an immediate and absolute cessation of *all* government cash transfers to corporate entities (including states and cities). The federal government was *never* intended to be an ATM and this is exactly why.

Of course, that’s never going to happen and collapse is now the only available outcome.

And don’t think the shocking refusal to pass the SAVE act is coincidental and unrelated.

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