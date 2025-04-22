bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
1dEdited

Gato— I agree with all that you say here. For me, for all their ills, the light of these universities died when they imposed jab mandates on their students and faculty. Experimental gene jabs required? How effing stupid is that—stupid to have imposed them, and stupid to have taken them. And my disdain towards these universities and those associated with them is not born of sour grapes. It is born of genuine grief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies
No's avatar
No
1d

This gave me a big dose of optimism. My wife taught in the medical schools of two Ivies. She retired after an incident where she wanted to flunk a student, but the student checked so many boxes, the school refused to let her give the appropriate grade, F.

She pointed out said student was on a path to be a neurosurgeon, but was totally incapable.

You want to put a knife in the hands of an arrogant, incompetent imbecile because they check boxes?

She walked, rather than sign her name to a student that would certainly kill patients. It had been getting worse and worse for a long time.

The harder those "elites" fall, the better!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
308 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture