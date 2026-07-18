bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Sweet Mama's avatar
Sweet Mama
1d

The quote by John Adams, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other," carries profound meaning and holds great importance in understanding the foundation of our republic. Adams, one of the founding fathers of the United States, was expressing his belief that the successful functioning of the Constitution relies on the virtuous and ethical nature of the people it governs. In a straightforward interpretation, Adams is highlighting the necessity for a moral compass and religious principles in the individuals who govern and are governed. He suggests that a constitution alone, no matter how well-crafted, cannot secure the stability and prosperity of a nation without the active participation of virtuous citizens.

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40 replies by el gato malo and others
AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
1d

"seagull armies of french fry filchery"

You're in fine form today, Gato.

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