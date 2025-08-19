bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReddRay's avatar
ReddRay
1d

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

― C. S. Lewis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
1d

"even the welfare nets themselves were viewed with disdain. people had too much pride to use them and would work fingers to bone rather than mooch off the neighbors. it was seen as shameful"

Maybe Archie was right when he and Edith sang, "didn't need no welfare state, everybody pulled his weight".

The societal product of Archie and Edith were hardworking, faithful, decent and breadwinning citizens. The product of the welfare state were assholes like Mike, and ditzes like Gloria who didn't work, didn't keep a marriage together and looked down their noses at everyone while living rent-free upstairs. Watching the show now, even though Lear probably didn't intend it, you realize Archie was the most real and sympathetic character on the show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture