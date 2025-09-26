let’s take a little stroll down memory lane, shall we?

because those who control the past control the present, and there really should be no mistake about that through which we all just lived.

its astonishing and clear lockstep demand, repeated over and over,

its deliberate, manufactured ferocity

(this is called selling through the close where you help the buyer imagine being happy after their purchase in order to induce them to buy)

or its astonishing reach.

because the tune is changing now, at speed, and those who for so many years did so much kicking now find the boot upon the other foot and their own posteriors in the air.

and make no mistake, the propaganda will not stop. it will intensify.

because their networks are being rolled up and this places their whole machine at existential risk.

in light of this, a quick level set would seem to be in order:

team donkey’s vaguard have been bracing for this for a year, pre-bunking and pre selling.

the goal was to make any holding of them to account look like the very political persecution that they themselves had so gleefully and prolifically orchestrated.

the left is primed to howl “political oppression! suppression! literally worse than the worst fascist to ever fascist!”

this has been drilled into their heads like hypnosis.

and they would like it to work on us.

watch the watch

but this is simply not an apt framing. never was. (which, of course, is the point)

soros has been funding the most absurd and lawless DA’s and prosecutors in american history, folks like chesa boudin who literally used to work for hugo chavez.

there has been a clear attempt to destroy the idea of law and order in US cities.

and it looks to me as though more than a little of this was funded by the US federal government through a variety of NGO cutouts.

and if soros was taking US taxpayer money to influence US elections in a fashion calculated to destabilize cities, well, that seems like something we’d want to know.

persecuting your political enemies and making up crimes and investigating minutiae is a form of lawfare.

you do it to harass and suppress. you ban from social media to stop them from being able to speak back.

but this is a difficult playbook to run for long, especially if you lose control of the agora. people gravitate to that which they are not allowed to say, it’s the map to what their rulers fear.

and this has a serious tendency to blow up in your smug, self-satisfied face.

jim cramer would be in awe of a take this bad

when leaders and aspiring bond villains are actually committing crimes and working against the american people, that’s a different matter.

perhaps they’ll find this evidence, perhaps they won’t, but this is not some matter of “misclassified expenses.”

but the matter at issue is grand theft nation-state, not jaywalking.

and the issues are prolific.

and many questions need not only asking, but answering.

i, for one, would love some more information about who this man is and why he looks so much like a fed in stature, dress, comportment, and method.

i’d like to know why he seems so confident in his actions and so lacking in fear of consequence or observation.

his actions are deliberate, his aggression instant and trained.

but he’s not the one jumping in the window, just the one setting the stage.

curious combination, that….

it seems like there are some fishy smelling bits long swept under the rug to persecute the innocent and occlude the guilty.

how is this guy not a top of the list person of interest for los federales?

why has there been such a conspicuous lack of curiosity about so many of these folks from the proud boys on down?

if we have been funding reichstag provocateurs (a classic marxist play btw and one dating back 100 years) then we need to know about it.

that is not political disagreement, that’s terrorism.

to claim investigation is unwaranted strins credulity past breaking.

and the simple fact is this: no president in US history has been as relentlessly attacked and lawlessly prosecuted as donald trump.

sorry lefties, but it’s not even close and yelling “felon” over and over about a matter of funds misclassification that should never have even been charged (and never would have been had this been hillary) just makes you look less credible.

and it’s becoming a death spiral.

the hypocrisy too grows astounding.

the problem with living in a hallucinatory landscape that is rapidly departing ever more definitively from anything that could be mistaken for reality is that pretty soon you wind up sounding like this.

and everyone hears you.

and they change their minds about trusting you.

and this becomes endemic.

it’s obvious that “being held to account for the things we have done over the last 17 years is a dire threat to america” is and will be the core message.

it will grow ever more shrill, ever more intense.

the specific call to action of “save the republic” will be the facile rallying cry of the leftist losers as their power erodes.

you can see the same lockstep talking points.

“holding us accountable for what we did to you and dismantling our illegal networks to use USAID and NGOs to steal from america and manipulate american politics, to wage lawfare against our foes while remaining untouchable ourselves, is literally worse than hitler!”

the whole thing is projection manifest as drama kid theatrics.

do not forget who these people are.

do not let them accuse you of lacking empathy until you cave to their crybully empathic-predator ways.

when they show you who they are, believe them.

this woman is running for congress in michigan.

is this someone whose values seem sound?

they will stand right in front of it and say it never happened, that you did it, that this was your fault.

they will tell you up is down and down is orange juice.

it’s just self-serving gaslighting.

and we have the receipts.

so remember your history, the history they seek to efface and alter.

because it comes full circle and for all the differences i have with trump, as an avatar of nemesis, brought forth by hubris that is might lay pride low, well, this seems like an appropriate agent.

and retribution is not aggression.

it’s what makes aggression stop.

f