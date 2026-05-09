bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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eva writes stuff's avatar
eva writes stuff
1h

I endorse the big glass of Shut The Hell Up.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
1hEdited

"to stop outbreaks, you generally need an exterminator, not an epidemiologist." 🐱 Meow!

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