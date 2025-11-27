bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Ungovernable's avatar
The Ungovernable
13h

This year I'll be wearing a MAGA hat and a "Defund the Police" T-shirt.

Because I am an agent of chaos. 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
mockturtle's avatar
mockturtle
13h

Et tu, gato! And to all the other gatonians here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
113 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture