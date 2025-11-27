it’s 11.30 AM.

all prep is complete.

stuffing is done and ready for oven, gravy is simmering, bread baking, turkey brined, dried, and ready for the fryer. pies are done.

table set. case of wine laid in.

kitchen is clean.

friends coming soon with sides and thanksgiving cheer.

calm, focused, moisturized, and in my lane.

i love this holiday.

wishing you the same.

-gato

oh, and of course: