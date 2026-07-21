bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
12hEdited

I hate to be right about stuff like this, but since I started posting here 6 years ago I said time was the enemy...over...and over...and over again.

They never planned on beating any "charges"...just the clock....and then call it the same thing. Time is never neutral when one side is counting and the other doesn't know the clock is running.

They were always playing for a "draw".

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
12h

Mistakes Were NOT Made.

DON'T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

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