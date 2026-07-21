well, isn't that peculiar.

the guy who developed and funded the work that created the c-19 virus in a lab in china was set up for scrutiny by the FBI upon his return, in 2021, from the lab. in china. where the virus was created.

one can certainly imagine how some pointy questions might have presented themselves.

so they got to the bottom of it, right?

lol. nope.

they were told to stand down by some sort of higher up at customs and border patrol denizen within DHS or FBI (it’s not entirely clear which way that flowed based on these 2 docs, but the bottom one was sent first)

the docs just surfaced.



apparently, getting a look at what he knew and what he was carrying was a no-no?

huh. why, it's almost as if they knew the "lab leak" story was false all along...

this is why you cannot ever trust the state. they were actively running a disinfo campaign about wet markets, pangolins, and natural causes when they knew damn well that they had paid to make the virus and their own health agency, the NIH, was licensing the viral code to bioNtech (and thereby to pfizer) and to moderna to launch the most profitable per unit time products in pharma history.

they lied in public, under oath, to everyone except the FBI who they told “no arresting the al capaone of biotech, we do not want to see his hard drives.”

fox commission clears henhouse 5, film at 11.

then, 5 years later, it leaks under FOIA once it way too late and everyone has moved on

the pattern is so predictable as to be pedestrian.

they keep winning the bet of “we can be scummy longer than you can stay outraged.”

it is not possible to distrust and hate these people and the lapdog media that carries their dirty water with such prolific glee enough.

there is a thread here though:



here's what i want to know: "subject will be sent to the <redacted> for any requests."



who or what was redacted? that's the map to the culprit.

it’s not rocket science.

failure to chase that is complicity.