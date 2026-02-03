bad cattitude

Skenny
12h

It recently occurred to me that one way to tell if "we are the baddies" is to ask/answer this general question:

Would I/we celebrate the death of someone whom I/we despise on the "other side"?

That question has recently been answered by some on the other side. I don't think it's a good look for "them," nor would it be for "us."

Invisible Sun
12h

My wife does Facebook so she sees this alternate universe many colleagues occupy. These people go online and scream that they cannot be friends with anyone who does not pass their purity test. My wife is like, OK then.

Thing is, I see many of these people at church and they seem like reasonable folks. But online they are monsters and they present themselves as awful people all while calling out others as awful people and believing themselves to be good and virtuous.

And all I want is for my government to not be criminally stupid, to moderate its taxing and spending and to promote high standards of civility and education. This is what good American communities used to do. Seems so simple a goal yet so elusive today.

