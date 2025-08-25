bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

Mass immigration without assimilation is an invasion. My mind is still blown that there are 100 million foreigners in America. They fall into 3 categories: traditional assimilation, woke assimilation, and non assimilation. All but the first group have to go back. Otherwise we will continue to fall into a low trust abyss: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/assimilation-america-traditional-melting-pot

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
7h

Thankfully, our current president is playing for keeps on this issue. Unfortunately, he only has 3.5 more years to reverse this suicidal march toward chaos, high crime, and totalitarianism. It will be crucial to elect a successor who will continue the policy of restoring our trust.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
113 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture