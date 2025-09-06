bad cattitude

VikingMom
19h

I truly do not wish bad things to happen to stupid people but sometimes, the only way one learns is by being forced to face the consequences of bad decisions! The phrase "culture war" seems too polite for what we in the West are facing - there is an all out assault on morality, civility, common sense, equality under the law, and basic human rights! And most of the people in charge seem to have NO idea how close to the precipice we are, and therefore, have NO idea how to reverse the trend!

Yuri Bezmenov
19h

Commies always seize property. They are weaponizing “green energy” and “affordable housing” to take private land. Stay vigilant in your local communities: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/affordable-housing-green-energy-land-seizure

