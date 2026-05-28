bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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RH's avatar
RH
5h

I taught neuroscience in a university for 35 years and watched it happen. Ex: A new student enrolled for chemical engineering ( on advice of his school counselor?) was not sure if he had ever taken a chemistry course. A student who had taken calculus in high school tested into remedial math as a freshman. . . And the Dean was upset when so many students received F’s.

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Gym+Fritz's avatar
Gym+Fritz
6hEdited

DEI has got to be the dumbest thing we’ve ever done, as a nation; sort of like sticking your hand in a blender. . . I wonder what Sun Tzu would say about DEI?

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