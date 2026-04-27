bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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SCA's avatar
SCA
18h

I will say I dislike thought experiments. Who's making me go into that room?

What we all discovered from the start of Our Plague Era was how quickly many of our friends and neighbors and, unfortunately, some of our family turned feral at the least permission to become so.

What we should have been taught in school was the beauty and fragility both of the Western Enlightenment. It wasn't a permanent solution to the problems of living with other people in groups larger than a family. It was a contract that must be adhered to and the contract must also be interpreted truthfully and plainly.

Nothing extraordinary is happening. We thought we wuz too educated and civilized to fall apart like we'd been dropped into a Japanese prison camp in Surabaya and needing to fight over rats if we hoped to meet our caloric needs.

But at the least provocation we did fall apart. From the start of this Substack, there's been as much rage and contempt expressed in the comments section as in a typical bluesky thread of our betters.

It's very hard work to remain decent under great provocation. Now that we're in an era where regardless of what party is in charge of the federal government any locality can decide to thwart the concept of equal application of the law, it's jungle time. How we get out of this I don't know because if you don't win, you lose, and losing means the worst consequences these days.

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
18hEdited

From safe spaces to normalized violence in 15 years.

We don't just live in a post truth world, we live in a culture filled with people who are ideologically opposed to the truth.

When a system trains dependency, independence starts to look rebellious.

What else could we expect?

That's the real "fight" imo.

Im not convinced we can live peacefully under those "rules of engagement".

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