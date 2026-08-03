bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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YourGalapagosGullfriend's avatar
YourGalapagosGullfriend
1h

"Far right" really means "So far, right all along", just like how "conspiracy theory" is just French for "spoiler alert".

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
1hEdited

Is the Invisible Gorilla in the room? Why can’t people see the truth?

Islam means Surrender, which should be shocking to any American since our origins are quite the opposite.

And there is a very big difference in Christianity and Islam since Jesus told us to Love our Enemy and Mohammed said Kill the Infidel. Quite the opposite message. Love v. Hate.

Google AI says the three verses most commonly cited for the command to "kill them wherever you find them" are:

• Surah 2:191: "And kill them wherever you find them...". This verse is immediately preceded by verse 2:190, which instructs Muslims to "fight in the cause of Allah those who fight you, but do not transgress limits."

• Surah 4:89: "They wish you would disbelieve as they disbelieved... but if they turn away, seize them and kill them wherever you find them."

• Surah 9:5: Often called "The Verse of the Sword," it says, "kill the polytheists wherever you find them."

So, why would we invite people to live in our country when they want to kill us? Yes, the US created a ton of refugees from our senseless ME wars, but this madness of letting people who want to kill the infidel into western countries is madness.

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