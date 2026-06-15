bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
7h

They've been trending in this direction for a long time, but it won't stop here, either. Soon they'll decide to move the age verification to the operating system level and you'll be required to use government-approved ID.

All this, of course, so they know who to come arrest for political dissidence.

Remember, when you allow the government to decide what is and isn't legal speech, you're eventually going to end up with a system in which it's illegal to criticize the government or its policies.

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9 replies by el gato malo and others
Lynn46's avatar
Lynn46
6h

If Starmer cared about the children he would concentrate on prosecuting the monsters he has let in that are raping little girls, with his open border policies. If he did that maybe we would actually believe he cares about the children.

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