bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
18h

My favorite Bastiat to cite (even on an el gato malo Stack last month):

“If the natural tendencies of mankind are so bad that it is not safe to permit people to be free, how is it that the tendencies of these organizers are always good? Do not the legislators and their appointed agents also belong to the human race? Or do they believe that they themselves are made of a finer clay than the rest of mankind?”

― Frederic Bastiat, The Law

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/83241-if-the-natural-tendencies-of-mankind-are-so-bad-that

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Eidein's avatar
Eidein
19h

> these systems are not horrendously dysfunctional and broken, they are captured and that is a very different thing.

> they are not like this because those running them are stupid or know no better, they are like this because someone wants it this way.

VERY YES! One of my axioms for understanding politics is that, at least at the higher levels, nobody is stupid. If you think they're stupid, that's because they've tricked you so you don't realize they're actually very smart, and screwing you over somehow.

I assume by default that if a government program looks stupid, I am the stupid one for not understanding the scam

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