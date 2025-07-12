bad cattitude

Everywhere I go, I see people walking around with their faces in their phones. On a beautiful day at the beach, I see attractive teenagers, sitting together, all looking at their phones instead of each other. Father, mother and their toddlers ambling along, looking at their phones. The little ones have toy phones.

At the checkout line the customers are staring, talking into their phones, ignoring the process taking place in the real world. Yesterday I was in line behind a beautiful woman, her face stuck in her phone. Would have loved to try and talk to her, but knew better than try. I did get to just stare her all over, a feast for the eyes of a lonely old man that if she was aware of anything other than her phone, I would never do. Maybe its not all bad. ;)

I never carry my phone. I always go to the checkout line with humans doing the cashiering. I talk to them. I rescue turtles, three so far this season. I know the names of all my birds and flowers. These seemingly little things add up and bring quality to life. Hell, doing a good job cleaning house gives a surprising sense of satisfaction and well being.

Don't know where this is going or how/if it ends. Thank you kitty for your keen observations and insights.

You know, you are somewhat addicting yourself. Always look forward to your articles. Thank you.

This should be mandatory reading at every high school.

"everything gets commoditized and ranked." On my YT feed I get ads on how to use AI for one's car accident. The characters are happily screaming about the check they receive as if they won the lottery. Considering that a substantial check typically comes with substantial injuries, some of which are lifelong, such ads are depraved. I also get ads targeting young men who need help with porn addiction. That the system pegs me (a middle-aged white woman) as a young male yearning to better himself is humorous and reassuring I am not ready for a nursing home.

"no one should grow up in a room that big." I now can appreciate why Heidegger, despite being a devout Nazi, was considered an important 20th century philosopher for highlighting that technology would harvest man as a natural resource. I wonder if we have become industrialized herded into self imposed industrial feeding lots waiting to be harvested like cattle.

