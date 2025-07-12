junkies are as junkies do and addiction does not work in the way that most people think it does. it’s not predominantly about “this substance or that one,” it’s about internal need; the substances are largely incidental. they just help to provide a rush, to ameliorate pain, to grant reprieves and short-term highs that allow people to get away from long-term problems. addiction is generally not “addition to” it’s mostly “flight from” a kind of dependency that develops from failing to address problems and pain and looking for an easy fix to make the feelings go away. cocaine is no different than gambling and heroin no different than addiction to masking.

in the end, it’s mostly “avoidance behavior” using surrogates to avoid something one does not want to face. the disaster curve accelerates as the longer one uses fake fixes, the worse the underlying problems become and therefore the more “fix” it requires to balm the ever mounting hurt. you are deepening and inflaming a wound while papering over the surface and numbing the pain of it such that it grows increasingly severe and it takes more and more “fix” to stay on top of it.

the vast majority of people who try drugs don’t get addicted. even if you feel bad afterward and have physical withdrawal such as opioids or high use of alcohol generate, presuming you are a sound and well-adjusted human, you could go try drugs and almost certainly have nothing worse than a hangover happen to you the next day. you’d get over it and move on. it’s not the pills or powders or bottles. healthy people can use them and walk away. it’s the fact that unhealthy people are drawn to them as a quick fix that drives nearly all of the issues. most people don’t go looking to try heroin or even oxy. it’s people in pain who do, and chronic pain is awful and escape from it blissful. therein lies the road to dependence.

but masking symptoms while cause runs riot is no path to health.

choose life

the greatest addictions are always the most insidious, making life subtly more intolerable every day and pushing the junkie to mistake ever more poison for ever more desperately needed panacea, calamity for cure, and short-term escape for salvation.

and this brings me to the great addiction and harm of our time, that which has made junkies of so many, eroding lives and stability from them as they chase the next fix.

it’s probably doing more harm to america than all the other substances combined pulling us apart, devolving our society, and hollowing out our emotional landscapes into zombie-level desperation and emptiness.

i speak not of fentanyl or alcohol or THC, but rather of the ever-present, all-consuming digital dragon, the true and unrelenting opiate of the masses and classes.

i speak of social media.

more real than real, more important than life itself, it becomes the audience for and the validation of lives offering instant-on saccharine approval so over-flavored that those sufficiently saturated can no longer even taste real life.

pretty soon if a tree falls in the woods and no one was there to do a tiktok dance about it, it never happened.

i have no idea if this video is fake or not, contrived or real, but honest question: does anyone else either?

and will anyone bet that even if this is fake, that real versions do not (or are not about to) exist?

that’s where virtual world addiction leads.

social media is addictive like any other “quick fix” or “proxy solution.” it’s a balm, a succor. it’s also an abusive partner and a ruthless collector of lost children, the scupper into which that which floats but cannot swim shall inevitably find itself collected.

the systems are contrived and built to lock in attention, gamified to be deliberately difficult to put down, and fill the need so many desperately lonely people have for fellowship by providing an always-on infinitely malleable custom-catered community to engage you, enrage you, and sort you into warring tribes.

it has blown mental illness into the stratosphere by calling it “a lifestyle” and allowing all the ill people to find commonality with one another and therein to focus not upon getting better but on demanding to be treated as sane or even exalted by the rest of us.

having these cores of calamity mistaken for community makes the illness deep-rooted and co-dependent. it becomes impossible to leave because it’s addiction:

you cured your loneliness and madness with self-sabotaging community, a crab pot that will pull anyone trying to climb out back in and cheer lead anyone devolving deeper into ever more self-delusion and self-harm.

you watch these “support groups” egging one another on into hormonal assault, physical mutilation, anxiety, aggression, aggrievement, and edge lord position adoption. this is how you get groups enabling one another into still not having left their homes “cuz covid.” these shut-in agoraphobics would never be able to manage this alone. but with a steady diet of the social media smack-shots, it’s suddenly possible. in a town square, women that skinny get weird looks and asked if they need help. online, they find a community to suggest removing ribs. the drug effaces the external needs and the hole sinks ever deeper. it’s a pressure cooker for addict annihilation and it’s going on all around us.

in any reasonable precinct of “in real life” could this hothouse online flower even exist? i doubt it. he’d have had to face this for real in some meaningful fashion. but online, it’s “next guest” and let’s go find people who support my predilection for incapacity as some sort of lifestyle choice.

if this is not dependency, i’d like to hear your definition of what is.

what future does such a person have outside of his screen?

these are obviously somewhat (but far from outlandishly) extreme examples, but what about the rest of it? young humans struggle to tell the difference between the question “what do you think about yourself?” and “what do you think others think about you?” put a 15 year old in an FMRI and ask both questions, and the same part of the brain lights up to answer them. it’s not until about 25 that these concepts really separate in the human mind.

this is not an accident, it’s an evolved trait, a part of adolescence in society-building animals, the part of your life cycle where you step out past your immediate family, especially parents, who have heretofore been your world and begin to integrate into the tribe and its social mores and customs. you are genetically programmed to do it. this is the effect of human self-domestication when we settled down for agriculture and you can see it in the massive bottleneck of genetic diversity that occurred. those that did not do this were selected against and culled.

it’s a useful, adaptive trait. it allows community and cooperation to occur. however, the value of a trait is not absolute, it’s always a function of one’s environment. being a white moth might be great one day then awful the next because the birch trees got covered in soot. so too may the useful cooperative trait of societal integration turn maladaptive, even pernicious, if the society upon which one is imprinting has turned toxic.

the internet is the land of the long tail and the impossible comparison. you can find anything there, the best of the best and the worst of the worst. the competition alone is savage. being the prettiest girl in peoria used to be a high-status thing. now you get compared to the 0.001% of instagram influencers, blessed by genes, surgically and digitally altered, and basically impossible to equal IRL. not even they themselves can do it. the online avatars are not people.

“i don’t think that’s a hooman.”

it’s no longer enough to be a well-off guy or an athlete. you have to compete with some hyper-jacked steroid monster with a private plane having sexual antics that would make a pornstar blush at a hotel so expensive you cannot even afford to visit the website.

everything gets commoditized and ranked.

it’s awful, and it’s dysfunctional.

no one should grow up in a room that big.

worse, the attention economy selects for extreme behavior and freakish acts. there is just too much. to get to the top of the pile, you need to do something truly outrageous. the whole system is evolved against moderation or consideration. more, crazier, louder, bigger, more frightening, and more impossible: that’s the new imprint.

that is not way to raise children or to build commonality in a society.

it’s how you build a traveling side show riddled with anxiety, hatred, and fear, drowning in need.

but it does not stop there.

social media is the great atomizer. if someone makes you mad, attack. block. move on. there are always people you can find to agree with you no matter how outlandish your take. everything about it is radicalizing and conflict seeking.

if your primary interactions are “the people in your immediate meatspace vicinity” your world requires accommodation. you need to find ways to live, work, and play together or you will be lonely and isolated. online, you can always find playmates who are happy to be as off-piste as you wish to be. you do not move to center, you move to edges. and this too is addiction. spend too long in these echo chambers, and you cannot go back to the middle. you no longer speak the language. probably, you hate or resent them. so “outside” is gone and the screen becomes the world.

online is the diametric opposite of regular civilization.

instead of listening to viewpoints different than one’s own, learning, accommodating, finding confluence and agreement, it’s easier to just rage quit, call people stupid, evil, traitors, villains and just drop them for folks you agree with. no one has to change their mind or broaden their perspective, you just curate your list of those you allow to speak near you narrow your tribe until it supports your particular pathology. this is not growth, it’s retreat into melting iceberg echo chambers that grow ever smaller and more intense. it’s addict behavior: avoiding that which gives you stress to run away and take hits of that which makes you feel better, at least for a minute.

but this is an empty promise. chase all you like, but the digital dragon cannot be caught and there is no relief from it, only other crackheads in the flophouse making you feel OK about the sores on your face because they all have them too.

a lot of this is by design.

social media is a steady, anti-social dopamine stream that makes you feel like you have community and are accomplishing things when, in fact, you are not. it’s a form of neurochemical hijacking, a manipulation of the reward pathways that should come from succeeding at things when all you have done is seek out cheap approbation and the pleasant feeling speedball binge of “seeking out those who think as you do and joining them in self-congratulation or against a common enemy.”

nothing really grows in or comes of this except extremist ideology and desperate, dependent people increasingly unable to function outside of ever-shrinking tribal circles.

it's just junk food for the soul, all filler and sugar, no nutrition and substance. you get the quick rewards like you “did something” but have not actually done anything and so you build no real base of achievement. it’s virtual life with virtual rewards that feel entirely real, but only for fleeting moments lost in time like digital rain.

and the race to the bottom on approval farming and tribalism seems undeniable as does the emergent mental health epidemic arising from this most adverse of selectors and accelerators. we’re quite literally farming it, picking up each speed wobble that an IRL society would have corrected and stabilized and instead “leaning in” to cause a crash.

everything about this segments and balkanizes. where once localized society pulled people toward center and moderated their excesses, demands, intrusion, and entitlement, now the pull is outward toward angry fragmentation and mutual incomprehension and intolerance, toward anger, toward illness.

i have a feeling that, just like drug addiction, it's collecting the most maladapted people, breaking and addicting them through the same pathway that drives them mad and radicalizes them.

just like drugs, this does not happen to everyone, but it happens (at least to some degree) to enough people online to build both “community” and “followings” and many of the folks elevated to “influencer” status are the deep addicts mining hyper-partisan politics or ideological or lifestyle excursions into “long tail” belief sets that likely could never have existed in in-person society.

it’s difficult to imagine this level of political performance and rancor in a pre-social media era, the widespread mental illness farming, the panic, the anxiety, the hopelessness.

for an awful lot of people, social media is a truly awful place made all the worse by the fact that it’s also the best source of news and the most profoundly useful access tool for collaboration in the history of history. i’ve made incredible friendships here with really interesting people many of whom are doing interesting and important things in real life.

this is the flipside to the claims that “social media is irredeemable digital fentanyl and societal dissolution.”

it does not have to be.

it works like wine.

you can misuse it, become a drunk, grow hostile, dependent, and use it to cover over all the vicious misbehavior and carnage of your life. certainly, many have.

but many have used it to make life better, to have pleasant dinners with friends, to relax, to enjoy, to learn and to share.

it’s a tool and blaming it over the workman is just as unjust. bandsaws are dangerous too. that does not mean they are not useful.

the hard part with social media lies in how easy it is to miss the fact that you’ve drifted into an echo chamber. even the algos now segregate people to prevent tribes from warring. it’s built into the systems. “reality segmentation” may keep the peace on X, but it’s upping the pressure of the war IRL.

the inevitable outcome of this is to demolish the idea of a center by preventing one from emerging.

that’s a very dangerous idea.

the cross cutting cleavages of the messy middle constitute the beating heart of stable society, a place where disagreement may persist within reasonable and useful bounds and generate vibrance rather than dissonance. it’s not even so much that the differences are somehow good (though they may be) as the fact that their enduring presence is a sign that you’re not going intellectually anoxic in an echo chamber stultified by sameness. people lose the ability to self-image because their mirrors are all running filters. they regain it by contrast, having actual meaningful difference from which to extrapolate the self. and that comes from “doing stuff” IRL, not online atavism.

there is a profound parallel here with the failures of so many kinds of therapy and therapists.

Abigail Shrier: "The number one symptom of depression is rumination, pathologically obsessing over your pain. Getting out of your house and accomplishing anything is good for you, sitting around, talking and thinking about your problems is a bad habit."

“doomscrolling” and retreat to echo chamber inhabitation constitute just another manifestation of even more toxic forms of this, one with no off switch.

instead of a therapist asking you to obsess on your issues, you build a whole community around doing so until it crowds out all else, leaving you ever more addicted, ever more alone, and widening the chasm you’d need to leap in order to get back to real experience.

the digital dragon can inform and broaden horizons making one’s life better and richer or it can become the zero nutrient starvation diet of experiential anorexia replacing meaning with misery.

for some it is the agora of ideas, for others it’s like being an alcoholic in a world where drinking is the only social activity.

it’s a helluva thing. i’m not sure any cadre of humanity has ever dealt with this level of mass exposure to mass addiction before, but deal with it we must.

it’s civilizational sink-or-swim time.

worth remembering:

it’s all the same planet, but which of the worlds within it you inhabit is a choice and that choice is yours.

choose well.