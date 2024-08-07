Share this postkitten corner: clearing up questionsboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherkitten corner: clearing up questionsmodern solutions for modern problemsgatito buenoAug 07, 2024299Share this postkitten corner: clearing up questionsboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther58Sharepeople say that probably modern media just creates problems, but you guys gotta admit:twitter brings solutions.299Share this postkitten corner: clearing up questionsboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther58Share
Did you see the CNN clip where a white reporter interviewed black men at a barbershop? They said she isn’t black, then the CNN spun it that they were low information voters. Classic CNN “journalism”.
Is there a better acid test?