i am just a kitten and it’s not like i’m some big psycho-political theorist or anything, but it seems to me that probably mr wyrm the liberal would just like to be left alone to ignore politics, live his life, and support his friends and family.

i mean, has anyone considered that maybe “looking after your family and building personal connections with like minded people and getting away from and out from under government” is kinda what makes people happy?

‘cuz it kinda seems like it does.

so um, who wants to break it to him that the reason that he feels so much better is that he’s a libertarian now?

love sure is strange…