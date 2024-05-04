in kittengarten computer science class, our teacher asked us to build an AI business model that actually makes money.
is this too mean?
(because i’m pretty sure i can get opentable to buy us once we hit scale!)
alternately, what about this?
looks like high margin products.
could we use a drone fleet?
or do you think maybe these customers are not good credit risks?
If you look at it objectively, it's hilarious how seriously they treat these people and their movement. When the REAL Marxist revolutionaries enter the picture, these kids will need a change of underwear and a safe space to flee to.
The Revolution won't be televised and it won't be fed by Uber Eats.