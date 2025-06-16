Share this postbad cattitudekitten corner: emotional skillsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorekitten corner: emotional skillsfreudian slippagegatito buenoJun 16, 2025180Share this postbad cattitudekitten corner: emotional skillsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore609Sharei am just a kitten and it’s not like i’m sigmund freud or anything, but jeez you guys, i think maybe i kinda figured out where a lot of the millennials learned their coping skills…180Share this postbad cattitudekitten corner: emotional skillsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore609Share
You cannot reason with a demoralized person. MSM has destroyed the mental health of millions of boomers. This is your brain on CNN.
Everyone thinks they deserve an Oscar. Watch me cry, and suffer, and be furious, and show that I am superior to you! TDS might stand for Trump Derangement Syndrome, but when said aloud, it sounds suspiciously like "tedious".