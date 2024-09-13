Share this postkitten corner: freudian slippery slopesboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherkitten corner: freudian slippery slopesfine womengatito buenoSep 13, 2024225Share this postkitten corner: freudian slippery slopesboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther87Sharei know ms kamala maybe has kind of a racy pastbut i still think that probably mr tim should not say stuff like this about her!225Share this postkitten corner: freudian slippery slopesboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther87Share
Presstitutes adore the prostituter
The past is not a burden, it's a toolkit to shape the future.