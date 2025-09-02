i am just a kitten and it’s not like i’m the king of noticing things on the internet or anything, but jeez you guys, how did so many humans take so long to realize that you were being trolled?
i mean, back in the 90’s this would have been too over the top to be a saturday night live skit.
they were kind of hitting you over the head with it…
Well heck. His war was won when they gave him an Admiral's uniform with a skirt and everyone had to call him Rachel. It was all easy gliding from there. The left would--uh--swallow anything.
Reading through lots of government documents, I'm astounded with how they randomly throw in a line or two about equity and disparate impact. It's like the magic phrase that unlocks the grant money.