bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
6h

Well heck. His war was won when they gave him an Admiral's uniform with a skirt and everyone had to call him Rachel. It was all easy gliding from there. The left would--uh--swallow anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
6hEdited

Reading through lots of government documents, I'm astounded with how they randomly throw in a line or two about equity and disparate impact. It's like the magic phrase that unlocks the grant money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture