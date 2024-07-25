Share this postkitten corner: north of the borderboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherkitten corner: north of the borderan alliance with allies we allied withgatito buenoJul 25, 2024173Share this postkitten corner: north of the borderboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther69Sharewell jeez you guys, i guess this kinda explains how that “mexico border czar” thing worked out, huh?173Share this postkitten corner: north of the borderboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther69Share
At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if we actually WERE in an alliance with North Korea.
Watching Democratic voters remember why Kamala crashed and burned in 2020 is going to be so fun.