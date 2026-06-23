kitten corner: noticing things
the return of gatito bueno!
jeez you guys, if i were not such an innocent and trusting kitten, things like this might really make me suspect that the whole reason that the EU wants to make anonymous online activity and posting illegal is not because they fear that people will tell lies but because they’re worried about them telling the truth…
“if you would know who rules you, discover those whom you are not permitted to criticize.”
I can hide her at my house if she wants to escape.
But seriously, it's time for the people of Europe to kill their governments.
In the most basic of truths, I almost cried. "An Armed populace are citizens. An unarmed populace are slaves." The second amendment was not aimed to protect us from the government. It was aimed at protecting the governent from us - the true and absolute rulers of this country, who both choose and fire those who are supposed to represent us. Europe has enslaved their citizenry. No matter what LA, NY, Chicago, Minneapolis or any other big city think - the real people are still in control. When we believe we are not, it will not be pretty. I say that not as a threat, but as a truth.
"The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of men who wanted to be left alone.
They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.
They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it.
They know that the moment they fight back, their lives, as they have lived them, are over.
The moment the men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide.
They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives.
They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror.
TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people's door, and they will cry, scream and beg for mercy
... but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the men who just wanted to be left alone."
— Alexandr Solzhenitsyn