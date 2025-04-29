Share this postbad cattitudekitten corner: pressing questionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorekitten corner: pressing questionswhite house white listgatito buenoApr 29, 2025355Share this postbad cattitudekitten corner: pressing questionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13322Shareso, say what you will about the trump white house’s new press pool selection policies, but i kinda have to say:the questions are way more interesting!355Share this postbad cattitudekitten corner: pressing questionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13322Share
Please add Canadians to the list. Devastated by the election results last night.
The grotesque part of this is the slobbering obeisance of the media for the state and its crackdown of free speech.
I heard a journalist yesterday whine about how they're being persecuted by having their free speech infringed upon. Which nothing of the sort is happening. He went so far as to say:
"we are not the enemy of the state" , which really gives the game away (Freudian slip or not).
Is that not their primary function?
The truth is that any journalist who is not an enemy of the state is an enemy of the people.
So Trump was right to call them the "enemy of the people" because not being an enemy of the state is one and the same as being the enemy of the people.