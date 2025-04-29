bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura's avatar
Laura
9h

Please add Canadians to the list. Devastated by the election results last night.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 replies
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
9hEdited

The grotesque part of this is the slobbering obeisance of the media for the state and its crackdown of free speech.

I heard a journalist yesterday whine about how they're being persecuted by having their free speech infringed upon. Which nothing of the sort is happening. He went so far as to say:

"we are not the enemy of the state" , which really gives the game away (Freudian slip or not).

Is that not their primary function?

The truth is that any journalist who is not an enemy of the state is an enemy of the people.

So Trump was right to call them the "enemy of the people" because not being an enemy of the state is one and the same as being the enemy of the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
131 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture