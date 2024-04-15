Share this postkitten corner: tax dayboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherkitten corner: tax dayhere for you in the tough timesgatito buenoApr 15, 2024390Share this postkitten corner: tax dayboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther67Sharei know this can be a tough day for peopleand full of hard realizationsbut just know: many people are thinking of you!(and maybe you should be thinking about them too…)390Share this postkitten corner: tax dayboriquagato.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther67Share
Make tarring and feathering great again!
Paraphrasing a quote Jason Trennert from on this subject: “automatic tax withholding shouldn’t be allowed. If people had to write a check once a year for their taxes, we’d have fixed this system decades ago.”