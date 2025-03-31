why, it seems like only this morning, certain internet felines were opining that

“those who can convince free people to give consent through the power of their ideas pose grave risk to those who are resorting to force to compel compliance to their imposed ideologies.

the only way to retain rule is to stamp the speech of others out and thereby become the only one speaking.”

oh, wait, that WAS this morning.

well, sometime the news cycle simply cannot wait to prove one correct.

and here we go.

welcome to lawfare, european union style.

this headline makes it sound sensational. it's not. it's likely there was no real crime here at all.

welcome to the “compulsion” stage that comes once consent can no longer be manufactured.

this is the “those who disagree with us are not allowed to participate in politics” stage. for those in america, it may start to look familiar.

embezzlement sounds like a crime and worse like a self-serving crime of moral turpitude whereby a politician stole from the people. this is why they are choosing to thus name this claim.

but let’s have a look at what really happened:

le pen was "convicted" of using money allocated by the euro parliament to pay for parliamentary assistants. there is nothing improper about that. this is, in fact, what the funds were for. at issue is whether those PA's worked sufficiently on EU-related legislative work as opposed to domestic work. this issue dates from 2004-2016, over a decade old, so hardly new news. the timing itself speaks volumes.

how this is being called “embezzlement” with a straight face is beyond me. this is literally a worker classification/how did you spend you time issue. calling it "embezzlement" is ridiculous. it makes it sound like she ran off with the money. clearly, that’s the point and many of the “media” stories on this are long on emotion and accusation and desperately short on context.

i imagine that is also by design.

she was convicted by the paris judicial court and sentenced to two years in actual prison (with 2 more suspended) for what amounts to a mostly made up accountancy “error” that is the common practice of everyone who gets such funds.

this is a chilling flex of “if we want you, we can have you, so stay in line.”

i’m sure it had nothing to do with this:

“If found ineligible, Le Pen’s absence from the ballot would be seismic, not only for her party but for the French electorate, who consistently place her ahead of any rival. The Ifop poll shows Le Pen capturing between 34 percent and 37 percent of first-round voting intentions, beating all likely centrist and left-wing candidates.” (source)

this is pre-emptive romania.

the EU judiciary is now invalidating elections and quite literally imprisoning opposition leaders to prevent them from standing in elections they look likely to win.

honest question:

if this is not authoritarian diktat, what would be?

what would it take to convince you that the fascists are in power and ready to round up whatever dissidents they need to in order to stay there?

note that she's the only one they seem to have "investigated." care to wager than basically no french parliamentary leaders could have survived a similar audit similarly applied?

the evidence is already legion:

pierre lellouche, a lawyer and former deputy of the french national assembly, appeared on CNEWS to point out that the current prime minister, François Bayrou, faced the same charge and suffered no consequences.

“Then, last but not least, there is the case of (François) Bayrou, the current prime minister, who has been prosecuted for exactly the same thing, i.e., for abuses of party funding declared as parliamentary assistants in Europe, at the EU parliament. Bayrou emerged from this affair without being in the least concerned. In fact, the public prosecutor’s office has once again referred the matter to the courts, but even so, we’re dealing with a double standard here. It’s a bit surprising.”

is this ringing any bells? perhaps bells around the handing of emails and information or servers and documents?

this is a ridiculous and targeted piece of trumped up lawfare that has become alarmingly common in the US and EU alike. if we don't like you, we arrest you. the selectivity and uneven standards are the key feature of this system.

it’s 1000% deliberate.

it’s the very definition of aristocratic law and aristocratic rule. it’s a privileged ruling class living up to the etymology of the word, for privilege quite literally means “private law”:

one law for me, another for thee, we’re the aristocracy.

lovely little meter to that. one cannot help but imagine it as singsong to the babies of WEF scions.

in practice, trump takes a few meaningless docs home and it’s “you’re a felon.” hil-dog has whole unaccounted servers and reams of classified docs and is not really investigated and never charged. president puddinhead is found to have committed the same offenses as trump (as has probably every sitting president ever) but was never prosecuted because he was a senile old man whose memory was too poor to stand trial. then they left him in the oval office.

why, it’s almost as if there’s a pattern here…

bayrou uses EU funds to fund domestic PA’s and because he’s a marcon pal, nothing every comes if it.

“The case dragged on for years, involving interrogations and searches, including at MoDem’s headquarters. In December 2021, Bayrou was formally placed under investigation (a step akin to being charged in France’s legal system) for "complicity in the misuse of public funds." However, on November 30, 2023, a Paris court acquitted him and 10 other MoDem members, finding insufficient evidence of intentional fraud. The court acknowledged that some assistants did party work but ruled it wasn’t proven that this violated EU regulations or that Bayrou personally orchestrated a scheme.”

they find “not enough evidence, maybe he didn’t know or deliberately orchestrate it”

le pen gets unanimously pilloried by flipping this near entirely subjective assessment.

this is more than just kangaroos in a bounce house holding court. this is an orchestrated and planful process in praxis:

this is the soros globalist playbook at work and is only getting more muscular and blatant with the joining of the soros and clinton tribes through alex and huma, truly a match made in hades. ahh, paris in the spring…

the soros pater familias is a phenomenal investor who understands value and reflexivity in a manner few in human history have done. he’s also utterly amoral to the point of quite probably being the head of the real world version of SPECTRE, james bond’s shadowy and ubiquitous foe.

his political genius has shaped the modern world because george figured out a simple thing:

laws don’t matter. what matters is who applies the laws and to whom. it’s not about what the speed limit is, it’s about who the cop pulls over.

he then realized there was a vast value investing play here: races for judges and DA’s and prosecutors were incredibly cheap to influence. the appointed judiciary was an unelected power base of great duration able to essentially rule nations from the bench. he made big investments here.

and the returns have been staggering.

it may be one the most profitable trades in history making the billion dollar day of breaking the bank of england look like chump change lacking in ambition.

george saw that the left was going to start losing, that the WEF was cooked, that the leadership was vapid and weak. so he generated a system to keep a feckless and retarded aristocracy in power. he made the system idiot proof.

our side can do what it likes without consequence, your side will be arrested endlessly in “show me a man and i’ll show you the crime” beria style show trials.

in the US, the judiciary and its astonishing incestuous corruption and unconstitutional criminality is suddenly on vivid display as they keep trying to claim they control federal employment, policy, and spending.

once is happenstance. how many times does it take for you to believe that this is “enemy action”?

how many times do you need to see the same playbook run to realize that it’s the same people propping up the same crumbling globalist edifice?

(to prevent confusion, i have no relationship to “bad kitty unleased” beyond a seemingly shared inclination on names)

anyone care to wager one could not find similar ties to the euro-judiciary and prosecution complex?

i wouldn’t.

all over the world, from trump to bolsanaro and goergescu to le pen, this is getting grievous.

they have lost the people.

so now comes the fist.

you think it’s a coincidence that the whole of the left global is falling back into the judiciary and the police states they direct as a bastion of defense?

it’s not.

this is a coup.

it’s the judiciary taking over elections and presidencies, tying opponents in knots and taking them off the board, allowing havoc to be wreaked by one set of activists while arresting all others and sentencing them to real, hard gulag time.

in all this “mars man bad” raging against billionaires, at its center, is another billionaire who is the real bad guy and seeks to deflect blame. he’s fricking paying for the groups that protest tesla and the stochastic terrorism they generate. it’s propaganda for pea-brains. and it works.

right up until it doesn’t.

and i think the inventor of the idea of reflexivity has a real blind spot on this one.

it has happened before.

it will happen again.

this is covid 2.0, the aftershock.

once more, the sorting hat shall sort and once more that which is dragged into the light must be pinned there, exposed, seen, etched into common cultural consciousness: the aristocracy is not going to go down without a fight, and so the time of fighting has come.

we saw how this went in the US. they called down nemesis and nemesis laid their pride low. now they fight a scrambling rear guard action that keeps exposing them and their networks.

in the EU, they are more effective with their pre-emption, but there, as here, they are seen, out in the light. will barring le pen and georgescu from office eliminate their movements?

no.

it will intensify them just as it did in america.

this is not tear gas, it’s fertilizer.

and as in so many places, these convictions and “crimes” and suppressions will become badges of honor, proof that you are real, worthy, honest, proof that you were a threat to that which we all know must be overturned.

this is not the time for pessimism or back foot fear.

this is the time to realize how scared and desperate the aristo-clowns must be to be trying something this blatant.

this is the time to realize that we can call this bluff. this is not stalin. it’s not mao. it’s soychild privilege globalists. they do not have the stomach for this.

so we must find ours.

this is the last gasp of a failing regime, a peeing of pants as short term means to stay warm for a few seconds longer.

unless we fail to come together.

then you’d better get used to being ruled.

makes the choice sort of obvious, doesn’t it?

today, the trump mugshot hangs in pride of place in the oval office.

it’s time to place a french mugshot in the the palais bourbon.

the great irony is that when the head of the soros “open society program: binaifer nowrojee, says that “we’re being called on to redesign the world” i very much agree with her.

i just abhor her design sensibilities and would prefer that we apply our own.

these are all things we once knew, offenses an order of magnitude past what drove the american or french revolutions.

civilizations decline by forgetting the obvious things.

they rise by remembering them.